RE-POSITION OKPE FOR GREATER RECOGNITION, DEMOCRACY DIVIDENDS – Usimo Bayagbon

“Based on careful analysis and mutually perceived advocacy and collective agitation to re-position Okpe constituency at a higher level and consolidate on the vision of our founding fathers of putting Okpe kingdom at the forefront of an unprecedented transformation in the key strategic areas of human capital development, security, health, preservation of our core values and proud integrity the provision of basic welfare and other existential amenities for our people, I thus humbly present myself to represent the good people of Okpe kingdom, in the Delta State House of Assembly, come 2019”.

With these profound, articulate, progressive and unflinchingly committed words, Comrade Bayagbon Usimo J P, popularly known and addressed by his peers, admirers and acquaintances as General Josh Rtd , announced his bid and intention to seek the mandate of the good people of Okpe kingdom as their representative in the Delta State House of Assembly, come 2019. Usimo Bayagbon, J P (pgicp, mis,mba, mcim, mcmi), hails from Jeddo in Okpe Local Government Area and was born in Lagos on January 13th 1975. He had his early Education at School 7, Festac Town, (1981-1987) and Amuwo Grammar School, Agboju (1987-1993). He obtained a National Diploma in Business Administration, Federal Polytechnic, Bida, 1997 (Lower Credit) and the Higher National Diploma in Marketing, Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger state, in March, 2001 (Lower Credit).

He later acquired a Diploma in Management Information System from Greenwich London College, London, and UK, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Management, School of Business and Law. London. UK, in 2010 and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) (PGICP), University of Gloucestershire, UK, with Distinction, in March, 2011. He was executive client Manager, Silk-net Nig Ltd in Enugu, Enugu State, during his service year in the National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, (2001-2002). He was appointed Client Supervisor, Rocfreed Nig Ltd, 2002-2005.

He further had career experience as a Medical Rep., with Vital Medics Nig ltd, and later moved to Construction Systems and Services Nig Ltd, as a Marketing Executive before leaving the shores on Nigeria in October 2007, to further his Studies in the United Kingdom.

He has had excellent administrative experience over the years as, President, National Association of Marketing Students (NAMS), Federal Polytechnic, Bida, 2000-2001; Chairman Board of Trustee, National Association Delta State Students (NADESSTU), 2000-2001; President-General, Advancement for youth Development and Jeddo Citizens Worldwide; President-General, Royal Ivy Club Asaba; Class coordinator, (Business Management class) at the London school of business and law, London, UK; Team leader, MBA Class (Marketing Management), University of Gloucestershire, UK, 2011; Coordinator, Veteran Football Club, Barking & Dagenham, UK, 2009-2011; Student member, Institute of management information systems (MIS); Associate member, Chartered institute of marketing (ACIM) and Member chartered management institute (MCMI).

In addition to these sterling accomplishments, Usimo Bayagbon has also developed relevant Knowledge and skills through his academic, professional learning and work experience in his various academic and secular engagements and has emerged with a proven track record as a very diligent worker and team player, who is highly motivated and ambitious, with a strong sense of co-operation, teamwork and good listening skills, all of which have enabled him to work cordially and seamlessly with others, with admirable synergy and adaptability. General Usimo has composite experience in strategic application, with the excellent acumen and ability to recognize and analyze opportunity in a market environment, with solid technical knowledge and multidisciplinary, self-starter skills to propose innovative ideas, adapt to new technologies and navigate both corporate and existential negotiations with strong and persuasive inter-personal skills, complimented with the ability to analyze an organization’s critical support requirements and identify potential opportunities for lucrative and rewarding investment results.

Proficient in planning, as well as developing strategies, evaluating and managing projects and ensuring easy client and people relations, with strong business orientation, embellished with a pleasant disposition which often positions him perfectly to establish and expand professional relationships with senior executives, strategic thinkers and expert negotiators, Usimo equally invokes an intuitive marketing ability plus a strong entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in competitive environments and excels in hands-on, pragmatic, forward looking responses to challenging situations and responsibilities .

He has an accommodating, ebullient, approachable personality and exudes a positive outlook with an admirable and infectious team oriented Spirit and a collaborative mien with the ability to highlight corporate, political, economic and social values necessary to meet individual obligations with an excellent time management and prioritization skills, both in timeline operations and communal mobilization activities.

In recognition of his highly cerebral and experienced approach to challenges and responsibilities, Usimo Palmer Bayagbon, was specially selected and appointed as the Special Assistant to the Honourable Commissioner for Higher Education in Delta State, where he performed superlatively beyond expectation and worked in perfect tandem and harmony with students, lecturers, unions and management staff of the various higher institutions within Delta state.

Prior to this exalted appointment however, he was a Business development Executive with Angel Iremide (UK) Ltd, Business Development Manager ITC Systems Education and head of Security Unit, Vortex Jazz, UK and after his tenure as special assistant to the Hon Commissioner for Higher education Presently, Bayagbon has returned to his thriving private business practice as the Managing Director/CEO of U.T&E Associates.

Joshua Usimo Palmer Bayagbon, is a devout Christian, a faithful husband, a proud father and a philanthropist and social crusader, whose desire and willingness to serve his people is driven by his passion and motivation reach out to all and impact positively on the lives of Okpe sons and daughters, as he has been doing all his life.

