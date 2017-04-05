DELTA EXCO APPROVES MORE ROADS FOR CONSTRUCTION.

Uncategorized

Delta State Executive Council has approved the construction and rehabilitation of more roads in the state in fulfillment of his administration’s SMART Agenda of providing better living for Deltans.

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, flanked by his Works counterpart, Chief James Augoye made this disclosure in a joint post-exco Press briefing on 4/4/17, in Government House, adding that the Exco meeting, presided over by the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa presided concentrated mainly on giving approval for the construction and rehabilitation of six important roads across the state.

Mr. Ukah enumerated the roads to include the rehabilitation of Kwale/Ogume/Amai/Obiaruku road and Asphalt overlay of an 11.1Km section in Ndokwa West and Ukwuani Local Government Area, the continuation of the construction of Agbarho/Orherehe/Otokutu road in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

Also approved by Exco was the completion of the rehabilitation/Asphalt overlay of Olomoro/lgbide road in lsoko South Local Government Area and the restoration and widening of Warri-Sapele road from Effurun roundabout to Enerhen road Junction were approved at the exco meeting.

The Commissioner for Information equally added that approval was given for the reactivation of the Transformer-Powered streetlights within Asaba and the conversion of streetlights operating station from generator-powered to 33kv public power utility in Warri metropolis.

Chief Augoye in his own contribution disclosed that the construction work on the construction of drainage on the Direct Labour Agency, DLA, Road, would commence after the rainy season to avoid the destruction of buildings due to the rains, noting that work would commence on the project during the dry season.

“It is better to do a thorough job on the DLA Road, for now no palliative measure can be taken because it will be a waste of fund as advised by the contractor going to handle the work; if we decide to do any work on the road now, it will not last,” the Commissioner said.

Shedding more light on the ongoing construction work on Okpanam road and the diversion drainages been built to accommodate any anticipated flooding when the heavy rains finally arrive, both Commissioners affirmed that while work was going on, contrary to claims that the tractors and heavy equipment have been removed from site, and while assuring Deltans in Asaba, especially those whose fish farms at the Camp 75 fishing settlement were devastated by the last flood, that the new drainage system being constructed would by-pass the camp and discharge directly into the River Niger, thus saving the camp from the devastation iy suffered last year.

On the deplorable state of Mariam Babangida way, along which the new Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ Delta state secretariat is located, Chief Augoye noted that the road construction was an on-going contract, which required a proper investigation and review, re-evaluation and possible re-awarding or outright termination of the contract, if the need arises.

commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, equally assured that, while the payment of Local Government Teachers was primarily the constitutional responsibility of the Local Government Councils, the contentious issue of 19% deduction from primary School Teachers salaries agreed by JAAC, to make provision for other Local Government staff salary arrears to be addressed, and had which galvanized the last industrial action by Teachers, was being resolved and with the improvement in the revenue receipts of the state, all outstanding emoluments would be given adequate attention with time.

