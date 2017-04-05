LABOUR PARTY LAWMAKERS DECAMP TO PDP IN DELTA

Uncategorized

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State enjoyed a bumper political harvest in the state House of Assembly, when two prominent legislators of the Labour Party, LP, at the Delta State Legislature, Chief Evance Iwurie and Chief Peter Uviejitobor, officially decamped to the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Hon Evance Ewurie represents Ethiope East state constituency, while Chief Peter Uviejitobor, represent Udu state constituency respectively.

Their letters of defection to the PDP was read by the Speaker, Monday Igbuya, during plenary session, on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

It was not however clear, as at Press time, whether they have decamped to the Senator Ali Modu Sherriff camp, which is now in charge or the Senator Ahmed Markafi camp of the PDP, which the Delta PDP political structure has declared its loyalty to.

Advertisements