OKOWA COMMISSIONS MAJOR ROAD IN IDUMUJE UGBOKO, URGES COMMUNITIES TO ENGAGE IN SELF-HELP PROJECTS

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on Wednesday 05/04/17, commissioned a 2 kilometres road with a call on communities to engage in self-help projects.

According to Governor Okowa, while government will not shy away from its responsibilities, communities should be involved in self-help projects, stating that well-to-do individuals in the communities can assist in the provision of amenities.

“I believe that self-help project is very important and I also, strongly believe that government should support the communities that engage in self-help projects,” the Governor who commissioned a 2 kilometres road constructed by Rainoil Limited at Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North local government area of the state said.

He emphasized, “We will talk to more Deltans that it is the best to share with your community rather than restricting your wealth to your family alone.”

The Governor disclosed that his administration was engaged in massive construction of roads across the state, stating that the Idumuje-Ugboko/Idumuje-Unor road has been approved for construction.

He commended the Chairman, Rainoil Limited, Mr. Gabriel Ugbechie for his numerous contributions to the growth of his community, noting that his administration was not discriminating in the spread of amenities in the state.

Mr. Ugbechie in a welcome address, disclosed that the road was constructed as part of activities lined up to celebrate 20th anniversary of Rainoil Limited, assuring that the company was committed to meeting with its social responsibilities.

