BRAND, PACKAGE YOUR PUBLICATIONS, UKAH TELLS COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has charged members of the Association of Community Newspaper Publishers of Nigeria (ACNPN) in the state to brand and package their publications qualitatively in order to attract more readership and in the general good of the state.

Mr. Ukah made the call when a delegation of community newspaper publishers paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Asaba on Tuesday, 11/04/2017, adding that was aware of the critical role they could play in information dissemination, even as he challenged the publishers not to relent in their duties.

The Delta Information Commissioner tasked the publishers to set up a monitoring structure which will provide an operational statistics of the frequency of their publications and their scope of circulation and while calling on them to support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in fulfilling his campaign promises, captured under the SMART Agenda, to the Deltans, pointed out that the current administration was accountable and prudent in the management of available scarce resources accruing to the state from the national allocation.

Ukah then expressed satisfaction that the once factionalized body had finally come together as one group and advised that they should now proceed to set up a functional Executive council which would help rebuild and consolidate the existing relationships between the publishers community and the rest of the state.

In his own comments, the Convener of the body, Comrade Prince Orhomonokpaye, said the visit was to draw the community newspaper publishers closer to the Information Commissioner, given the fact that publishers had also contributed considerably towards the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the 2015 general elections.

Comrade Orhomonokpaye, who lauded Mr. Ukah for his rapport with community newspaper publishers, stressed that the group was desirous tore- establish the once thriving mutually beneficial relationship with the Delta State Ministry of Information and urged the Commissioner to carry the Publishers constituency along in its activities of dissemination of information to the grassroots.

Highlight of the meeting was the presentation of a birthday gift to the Commissioner for Information, by the Publishers in commemoration of his birthday which he celebrated on Monday, April 11, 2017.

