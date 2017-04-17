GUNMEN KILL NIGERIAN JOURNALIST IN BAYELSA STATE

Uncategorized

Some unidentified gunmen on Sunday killed a journalist, Famous Giobaro, the Bayelsa Police Command confirmed.

Mr. Giobaro, staff of state owned Glory FM 97.1. who hails from Ogbia LGA in Bayelsa state, was killed by the armed persons in his residence at INEC Road, Kpasia in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The Bayelsa Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, said the command was yet to get the full details of the incident.

A witness said the gunmen stormed Mr. Giobaro’s apartment within a bungalow at about 5a.m. on Sunday and shot him point blank on the stomach.

The attackers had gained access into the compound after scaling the fence with a ladder.

They went straight to Mr. Giobaro’s kitchen door, shot at it and pulled it down to enter the journalist’s bedroom.

Two unidentified men who slept in the apartment with Mr. Giobaro were said to have hidden in the wardrobe and toilet when the gunmen entered.

The attackers did not steal anything and they did not attack other occupants of the bungalow, triggering speculations they could be assassins.

The Bayelsa Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, described the attack as shocking.

The NUJ Chairman, John Angese, and Secretary, Stanley Imgbi, said Giobaro’s death was a huge loss to the union.

The union asked the Police to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police CP Asuquo Amba, who visited the residence of the slain Journalists with his men, to access the situation and fish for clues on the perpetrators of the gruesome act, affirmed that a suspect had already been nabbed and was assisting the Police with valuable information which he believed would lead to the eventual apprehension of the culprits at the soonest possible time.

