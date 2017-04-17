IZU ANIOMA VISITS IBORI, SOLICITS MORE SUPPORT FOR ANIOMA NATION

Oghara: The people of Delta North Senatorial District have described the former governor of the state, Chief James Onanefe Ibori as a man of impeccable character and a leader to emulate, because of his love for humanity.

This was stated when the people of the senatorial district, under the aegis of Anioma Congress, the foremost conglomerate of all the major socio/political groups in the area, visited the former governor in his country home in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area on Friday, April 14, 2017.

The people of Anioma who were led to the visit by the Obi of Owa Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Obi Emmanuel Efeziomor, recalled the numerous manifestations of support by Chief Ibori to the Anioma people, when he was the governor of the state, especially in the areas of physical infrastructure and political recognition, which they as the best so far, since the creation of Delta State.

They thanked him for his continuous support for the Anioma people as demonstrated by the recent open support and endorsement of the candidature of the present governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa for a second term, come 2019 and while applauding the endorsement, promised to support Delta Central to produce the next governor in 2023, as a sign of continuous solidarity, even as they equally used the occasion to solicit for more support from the people of Delta Central to the government of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The visit also provided a platform for the Anioma people, as major stakeholders and recognized ethnic nationality in Nigeria, to publicly call for the restructuring of the Nigerian state as the present structure does not favour majority of the units, especially the Anioma’s.

Responding, Chief Ibori while appreciating the Anioma people for the visit, said the Anioma people had supported his political ambitions over the years, even before the formation of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and while promising his continued support to the area, re-affirmed that he had kept his promise on the issue of the Anioma governor, even as he assured that all their requests, including those that may require greater time and strategic approach to achieve have been noted and would be given requisite attention at the appropriate time.

Chief Ibori said he will always remain an advocate for equity, justice and fairness, which had been the hallmark of his relation with the Anioma people and his support for Anioma interests over the years.

Highlight of the solidarity visit was the conferment of the title of Ezi Oyi Anoioma on Chief Ibori in a brief but symbolic ceremony performed by the Obi of Owa Kingdom, Obi (Dr) Emmanuel Efeizormor, on behalf of the delegation of Anioma people during the visit.

