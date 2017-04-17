NNU LISTS ACHIEVEMENTS, CALLS FOR NDOKWA UNITY, AS OPONE SEEKS GREATER FEDERAL PRESENCE IN NDOKWALAND

Uncategorized

Kwale: The Ndokwa Neku Union, (NNU), under the leadership of High Chief Johnson Opone has listed some of her achievements and said the focus of the administration is to position Ndokwa in the line of proper development.

Speaking at the recently held stakeholders meeting in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Chief Opone said they had submitted to the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, a detailed list of the demands of Ndokwa people.

According to him, the demands include the building and installation of a 132/33 KV power transmission line from the national grid to be constructed with a sub-station in Kwale to serve the electricity needs of Ndokwa people, the establishment of federal institutions, including universities, polytechnics in the region and a reminder to the federal government of the fact that Ndokwa has the largest gas deposit in the West African Sub-Region and thus deserves a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), project.

Other demands according to him are the nomination for political appointments as ministers, ambassadors and head of government parastatals and good road facilities, especially in Ndokwa East, to facilitate movement of agricultural produce, and bridge to link Kwale with Okpai across Ase Creeks.

In an interview with newsmen immediately after the crucial meeting, Chief Opone noted that the above demands were vital for the overall development of Ndokwa nation.

The PG also called for the unity of the entire Ndokwa people so that the area will move towards economic and physical development and urged the people, irrespective of their differences, to see Ndokwa development as a project that has to be taken seriously by all sons and daughters of Ndokwa.

Chief Opone equally used the gathering to appeal to the immediate past executive to work with the new leadership of NNU, adding that they can help his leadership more by handing over all necessary documents under their care to enable the new executive identify and consolidate on the structure already put in place by its predecessor.

“We have done all we can to reconcile, but still no result. We don’t need the bickering, we need progress in Ndokwa. And we need every Ndokwa sons and daughters to achieve development”, he pleaded.

Speaking further, the President General of NNU, also called on the people of Ndokwa to pursue genuine development of the area, by always imbibing the spirit of negotiation with the relevant authorities on projects that will uplift the people of the area.

While enumerating the achievements of his executive since its inception, he affirmed that interventionists agencies like the Niger Delta development Commission (NDDC) and the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Commission, DESOPADEC), have been approached to help address some of the critical developmental challenges of Ndokwa land.

Chief Opone, who lamented the absence of an Ndokwa person on the board of the NDDC, said that plans were in high gear for Ndokwa persons to be appointed into key positions at the federal level, even as he added that the Ndokwa nation must learn the culture of lobbying for positions before appointments are made and avoid ‘waiting for coconut to fall from the tree’ and emphasized that development will not come to the people if they do not take their destiny in their hands to pursue that genuine development of the area.

“We have to imbibe the culture of lobbying for positions, we cannot be waiting till after appointments are made before we start,” he admonished.

Those who also spoke during the meeting echoed the tone of the NNU President General and called for the unity of the Ndokwa nation, even as they tasked the present NNU executive to pursue reconciliation of the various interests groups and other stakeholders.

Some of those who were in attendance at the meeting included, Rear Admiral Mike Onah (RTD), the Ezi of Ezhionum, Gen. Mike Ndubuisi (RTD), former SLG to Ukwuani Local Government Council, Hon Samuel Ossai, Engr. Dele Omenogor, and Sir Ken Okolugbo.

Reported by Rufus Oseji/Nkechi Odumosor

