2019: OSANEBI APPLAUDS IBORI FOR ENDORSING OKOWA

Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi has applauded His Excellency, Governor James Onanefe Ibori, former governor of delta state; for endorsing governor Okowa for a second term in office.

Osanebi, today in Oghara thanked the former governor for the second term endorsement for governor Okowa saying it was a right thing to do.

Expressing total commitment to the call for second term, the deputy speaker also called on all anioma sociopolitical cum cultural leaders to sincerely rally round governor Okowa, and synergize all form of resources to consolidate on the second term endorsement for governor Okowa.

“I want to encourage all of our leaders to put all form of distractions aside in order to consolidate on governor Okowa’s second term endorsement by governor James Ibori”. Osanebi said, speaking to news men.

Earlier, on Saturday 11, March 2017, Chief James Onanefe Ibori appealed to the PDP members in Delta central to wait till 2023 calling on the delta state PDP family and other leaders to support Okowa for a second term.

In a reception organized for chief Ibori, he was quoted as saying: ” I am very grateful for the way you left what you were doing at home to come and welcome me. After I have rested, I will start to make comments and you people will hear what I have to say. As a father, when a child shows you his report card that he passed his examination, you will clap for him. As a leader, when you see what is good, you applaud it. Governor Okowa is laying a foundation for the development of Delta State and four years will not be enough and he will need another four years to continue to do this. I support his agenda and I will back up whatever I say. When he finishes, we shall continue from there. You gave him the mandate; you should support him to actualize it. We should continue to reposition our state as a strategic state in Nigeria.”

