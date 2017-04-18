DELTA LG ELECTION TIMETABLE OUT SOON, SAYS DSIEC BOSS

Uncategorized

An election timetable for the conduct of local councils’ election shall soon be released in Delta State. The Chairman of Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), Mr. Moses Ogbe, made the disclosure while speaking to Journalists in Asaba, revently. He said that the Commission had gone round the state, assessed the facilities for the conduct of the polls and that government was very willing to fund the conduct of the local polls because of its critical democratic importance.

The DSIEC boss observed that the Commission was conscious of anxiety of politicians and political parties for the elections, promising that the electoral body will not disappoint them as the elections will be conducted in the nearest future. He appealed to politicians to be patient and not to jump the gun, saying “we are coming out very soon with the election timetable.

The electoral helmsman maintained that the tour of the commission round the various offices in the state has prepared the body for the polls as the facilities will be upgraded while staff would be retrained for the conduct of the polls.

Ogbe further promised Deltans that the next local council polls shall be free, fair and credible, warning that any DSIEC staff that compromises the conduct of the polls shall be sanctioned.

He stated that his commission was zero tolerant about rigging or doctoring of election results. His words, “Any staff that compromises will face the wrath of the law. From our interaction with the staff, they know that we mean business. We

Believe that we will all work together to ensure that there is good election in the state.”

