OKOWA HAILS DEPUTY, OTUARO AT 49

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated his Deputy, Barrister Kingsley Burutu Otuaro on the occasion of his 49th birthday anniversary on Sunday16th April, 2017.

In a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa extolled the leadership qualities and astute contributions of the Deputy Governor towards the S.M.A.R.T. Agenda of his administration as well as Delta State and Nigeria in general.

Governor Okowa said he was grateful to God for the partnership between him and Barrister Otuaro and prayed God to grant him more wisdom as they jointly pilot the affairs of Delta State.

Okowa said, “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I wish to felicitate with my amiable Deputy Governor, a party stalwart and leader of inestimable value on the occasion of his 49th birthday anniversary celebration.

“Your Excellency, your indefatigable role as the Deputy Governor of our dear Delta State has contributed to the remarkable and modest achievements recorded by our administration”.

“Your life symbolizes the assured reward for single-minded commitment to the ideals of diligence, humility, perseverance, focus and dedicated service”.

“As you deservedly celebrate this birthday anniversary, it is my prayer that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and many more years of happiness”.

“I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for His continued guidance, protection and provision for you in the past 49 years of a life of forthrightness, outstanding patriotism and service to humanity with which He has blessed you.”

He wished the Deputy Governor a very happy birthday.

