OTUARO EXTOLS VIRTUE OF MARRIAGE AS AIDE TIES TRADITIONAL KNOT

Genuine love anchored on the supervision of Almighty God has been singled out as a sure way to enjoy uninterrupted marital bliss.

The admonition was given by the Delta State Deputy Governor, Barr Kingsley Otuaro in Benin City, Edo State, on Friday, 7th April, 2017, at the traditional marriage of his Senior Special Assistant on Communication, Hon. Bulou Kosin.

Barr Otuaro, who noted that marriage was established by God to raise new homes that would worship Him in truth and spirit, congratulated the new couple Hon and Mrs. Bulou Kosin for allowing the love they nurtured for each other culminate in marriage and wished them the best in their matrimony, even as he challenged them to uphold unconditional love and shun other things that will not glorify God in their lives.

The Delta Deputy Governor described the groom as a man with all the qualities that could make a successful marriage and while assuring them of his prayers at all times, promised to always lend his fatherly advice and support to the new couple whenever the need arises.

The marriage was earlier consummated in the Ijaw native law and custom during which the groom paid the bride prize before parental prayers were offered for them.

The couple, Hon and Mrs. Kosin later danced out to appreciate guests that graced the occasion.

The celebrants cut their cake, fed each other and danced to the admiration of all.

The groom, Hon. Kosin who could not hide his joy translated his appreciation through Izon song.

The traditional marriage was attended by eminent dignitaries from Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta States including Hon Steve Eruotor and other government functionaries of Delta State.

