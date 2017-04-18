UKAH INAUGURATES COMMITTEE ON CAREER PROGRESSION IN DPPCL

Uncategorized

A committee to review and establish the career progressions of all middle and senior management staff of the Delta Printing and Publishing Company Limited (DPPCL), publishers of The Pointer Newspapers, Asaba, has been inaugurated.

Inaugurating the committee in his office in Asaba, on Tuesday (11/04/2017), Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, enjoined members of the team to uphold integrity and put frivolities aside in order to find lasting solution to the issues facing the establishment.

Mr. Ukah said the cases of petitions bothering on marginalization of staff at The Pointer was a major concern to the state government and urged members of the committee to diligently discharge their duties without fear or favour in order to make decisions that would help reposition the establishment for greater efficiency and productivity in a peaceful environment.

The Commissioner for Information urged the team, which has one month to conclude its duty, to peruse the files and relevant documents of all middle and senior management staff of The Pointer and draw up a seniority list of members of staff.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr. Chike Iloba Nwodi, promised that they will perform their duties with total commitment for peace to reign in the establishment.

The committee has Mr. Wesley Charles as Secretary, while Mr. Patrick Ojeblenu, Mr. Smart Jikeme, Mr. Frank Apokwu and Mr. Dona Obuseh are members.

