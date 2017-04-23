AFRIHEALTH, UNITED NATIONS AFFLIATE, SET TO PARTNER DTSG FOR DEVELOPMENT IN NINE LGA’S

Uncategorized

Asaba: In a bid to bring proper development to communities in Delta State, a United Nations affiliate member, Afrihealth, in partnership with the Delta State Government, is to carry out an identification study in nine local governments, selected from the three senatorial districts, with the contribution of the citizens, on their most pressing needs.

This disclosure was made known by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the National Coordinator, Afrihealth Optonet Association, Dr. Uzodinma Adirieje, during a meeting with the Delta State state governor, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon. Tams Brisibe.

Dr. Uzodinma Adirieje said that Afrihealth seeks to gather information concerning health issues, with particular emphasis on endemic health challenges from the grassroots, with the objective of proffering solutions, even as he added that its method of operation was purely for effective result achievement, devoid of bias or favouritism.

According to him, the study will enable the citizens relate with the government and assist the process of initiating programmes according to needs of the people, as identified by them and brought to government’s attention.

“We understand that the government will not be everywhere, and it is important for the people residing in these communities to identify the projects and needs they have and bring these to the attention of the government, stakeholders and partners, in order to find lasting solution that will become community owned and both government and community driven, to be delivered with lasting impact”.

The Afrihealth project will take place in Oshimilli North, Aniocha North, Ika North East, Okpe, Uvie, Sapele, Warri South, Bomadi, Isoko South LGAs which, according to the UN Group, were selected in no particular order, but in consideration of their closeness to each other, in order to ensure a holistic effect on the communities where the projects will be done.

While appealing to the state government to use the instrument of state to inform the selected local governments of the project, Dr. Adirieje said that apart from the benefit to come from the study, it will among other things help Afrihealth and the communities to access resources from outside the government, especially from development partners and philanthropists, in the collective effort to address these identified and selected needs, help to build capacity of Afrihealth and community members, put small money in their pockets and ultimately create a better society, as this would develop peace and considerably control youth restiveness in the Niger Delta area.

The coordinator equally added that apart from the study and identification of the needs, Afrihealrth would also be involved in the monitoring of such projects from the mobilization stage to completion and while appealing to the state government to take advantage of the program, quickly emphasized the fact that the state Governor, Senator Okowa was an active supporter of Afrihealth, especially when he was the arrow head in the National Assembly, as the Chairman, Health Committee.

Responding on behalf of the state government, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon. Tams Brisibe promised to partner with Afrihealth in its health programme, noting with interest, the articulate method of gathering hidden health issues within its areas of operation, which he said attributed to the success of the organization’s programmes in its focused, dispassionate and disciplined tendency.

Governor Okowa also hailed the method of selection of the nine local government areas across the three senatorial districts for effective operations, adding that the method will pave way for effective result, once the project takes off in the State.

Advertisements