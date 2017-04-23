DOPF SEEKS SYNERGY WITH DTSG, CORPORATE BODIES, AS UKAH CALLS FOR PROFESSIONAL REPORTAGE

Uncategorized

Asaba: A Pan Delta Online Publishers group, the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has called for synergy between members of the group, the government and corporate bodies in the state, describing them as stakeholders in development.

This disclosure was made during a meeting between the group and the Delta state Commissioner of Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah on Wednesday April 19, 2017, in Asaba.

DOPF, through its Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli, said that the online news business is fast and real, which can be authenticated, because it is organizational based and these are the factors that make it imperative for synergy between the government, her agencies and corporate bodies, even as he pointed out that government should, as a matter of urgency, structure its public private policies to ensure that the operators of these platforms, and who have formed themselves into a group to check the effect of social media operators in the society, are not only recognized, but that the enabling environment is provided for the business to thrive in the state.

According to Enebeli, “There must be room for co-operation rather than intimidation. The members of DOPF are professional business men and women, who own websites, which even the main news media often depend on for further news. They take the news from all sources and angles, including the rural communities to the world, as their websites are world ranked by Google signature and other world search engines. This makes it different from just social media platforms like a page in Facebook, Twitter handle, Google plus, Instagram and many of such, as the individual social media account has no world ranking, and no such Google signature,” Enebeli said

Speaking further the DOPF Chairman reminded the government that the online news operators in the state are not only news providers, but also employers of labour, as many people are directly and indirectly engaged by members, thus helping the state economy in its growth even as he urged the government and other organizations to see online news platforms, which DOPF stands for, as real business operators and accord them due recognition beyond regarding them as just operators engaged only in news reporting.

“We should be partners to grow the state, and the Government of Delta State should see DOPF as one of those partners,” he declared.

In his own remarks, the Delta state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, advised the members of Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF), to ensure that they always adopt the basic tenets and ethics of journalism, based on accurate reporting even as he challenged then to display greater determination in the effort to build lasting goodwill and cautioned against the editorial policy of using bad news to attract government patronage, saying that other strategies could be preferable.

While lamenting the situation where some online publishers shun professional ethics of journalism in their postings, either because they are new on the job or just merely interested in online business to attract negative attention from the public, Ukah expressed his dismay that despite the numerous good works of the Okowa administration within the past two years, in-spite of the obvious economic recession, most online writers pretend not to know about these performances of government, which he stressed have not been given publicity by many online publications in the state.

He then urged the online publishers to redirect their focus for positivity, adding that there was the need to do proper accreditation of media houses, whether hard or online publisher for effective monitoring of their activities, as this would easily help to identify those amongst them to engage either in disseminating government information or seeking proper and legitimate clarification or redress as the need arises.

The Delta State Information Commissioner then lauded the publishers for coming together as a united body, which made it easier to relate with them even as he assured the online Forum that with effective and acceptable performance, his office could recommend some of them for government attention as partners in progress.

Reported By Rufus Oseji

