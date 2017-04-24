Uncategorized

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta North Senatorial District, Hon. Moses Dickson Iduh has said that stakeholders in Delta South and Central Senatorial Districts are looking up to the people of Delta North Senatorial District to champion the campaign for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s second term of office.

Addressing stakeholders from Delta North Senatorial District on Friday during a meeting held in Aboh, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, Iduh urged the people of the zone to rally around the Okowa-led government and drum support for his reelection comes 2019.

“We in Delta North must at all times, be conscious of the fact that the South and Central Senatorial Districts are looking up to us to lead the way in the campaign for second tenure of our Son, Senator Okowa”.

“We should not expect them to blow our trumpet for us. We should therefore, be sufficiently committed to support and defending the Governor at all times and drum support for his re-election in 2019”, Iduh said in a welcome address at the meeting made available to BigPen Online.

Iduh who said the Aboh gathering was seven in series of meeting held under his leadership, maintained that the successes of those meetings are evident by the unflinching support and abiding faith people have on the PDP and the administration of Governor Okowa.

According to him, Okowa has continued to make the Anioma Nation proud by providing exemplary leadership and putting up sterling performances in the delivery of infrastructure across the state amidst paucity of fund.

He said that the meeting was tailored to reposition the PDP ahead of the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

“It’s expected that with the various party meetings held at the state, LGA and Wards in the senatorial district, the import of the Court of Appeal judgment in Port Harcourt on the 17th of February, 2017, would have been made unambiguously clear to our members”.

“Let me re – emphasize that the Executive of the party from the Ward to the zonal levels remain intact. There is no ambiguity about that. The issue at stake is who midwifes the National Convention where National Officers of the party will be elected. On that, efforts are being made to resolve the contending issues as soon as possible; although the Supreme Court has already been approached by the Makarfi led Caretaker Committee as the final arbiter”.

Continuing, he said, “There is wave of decamp of persons from other parties including the APC to our party, the PDP across the Senatorial District. This, I consider a welcome development. LGA and Wards Chairmen should therefore encourage such decampees by warmly welcoming them back into the PDP fold”.

“This also includes those who were deceived into pitching tent with the Senator Sheriff group who are now retracing their steps. As the council election draws closer, we must avoid actions that are capable of breeding conflict, bad blood and misgivings. In LGAs and Wards where there is an existing rotational arrangement with respect to council chairmen and councilors, such already existing arrangement should be respected as acting otherwise may lead to avoidable problems”.

He said that the ongoing construction of the 4.88km Beneku road with 7.3mtres wide pavement and lined concrete drains on both sides is a further demonstration of Okowa’s commitment to ensuring that Ndokwa East LGA has its fair share of the ongoing wave of development blowing across the Anioma Nation.

Iduh however disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will commence voters registration from Monday 10th April, 2017 to accommodate those who missed out in the last exercise and persons who have turned 18 years since then.

Accordingly, all leaders including House of Assembly members and Council chairmen are to go back to their wards, LGAs and constituencies to mobilize massively for the party’s victory in forthcoming elections.

