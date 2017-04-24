DELTA SOUTH PDP ENDORSE OKOWA AS SOLE CANDIDATE FOR 2019, HONOUR UDUAGHAN WITH EXCELLENCE AWARD.

Uncategorized

*We’ll commence Town-hall meetings in May – Okowa

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has said townhall meetings will be held across the 25 local government areas in the state to brief the people on the activities of government.

The Governor stated this while addressing party faithful at the PDP Delta South Senatorial District, in an enlarged Delta South People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders’ meeting, hosted by Immediate Past Governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, in his Warri home, in Warri, on Saturday April 22, 2017

Governor Okowa said that such Town-hall meetings were important to enable government hear directly from the people.

“We shall soon embark on Town-hall meetings which will commence from May 9, starting with the two Isoko Local Government Areas. This tour is very important to us because it will enable us appraise ourselves and talk to the people directly and also hear from them on the policies and programmes of government.”

He hailed the people, especially those in the riverine areas for their support and, while appealing to them fto be patient with his administration, stated that the State Government has embarked on several road projects in the riverine areas including Ogulagha, Okerenkoko, Oporoza, Ogidigben, Ode-Itsekiri township roads among others.

“Beyond the road projects, I am also pleased to inform you that our law faculty in Oleh campus has received full accreditation from the Nigeria Universities Commission”, he said.

He thanked the people of the district for their prayers and contributions to the peace that has returned in the area asserting “I thank you for recognising the little we have done despite the economic recession. By the grace of God we will continue to do more especially as peace has returned to our oil producing communities’.

Gov. Okowa also appealed to politicians jostling for the Warri South Constituency 1 Seat bye election in the State House of Assembly and those seeking to contest in the local government election, not to heat up the polity in the interest of peace in the State, even as he cautioned aspirants to exercise restraint and await directives from the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, assuring that the State Government will ensure that all necessary logistics are put in place for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as the Delta State Electoral Commission, (DESEC) to conduct a credible free and fair election in the Warri South 1 State Constituency bye election and local government election respectively.

‘When the time for election comes, we will ensure a free and fair election”, he affirmed.

The Delta Governor equally had special words of commendation for his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro for working with him peacefully since their inauguration in May 29, 2015 and while revealing that the State had lost a lot in the last several months, expressed optimism that the future would certainly be brighter than the present harsh economic realities facing the people.

While thanking Deltans for the roles they have been playing in their various ways in ensuring that his administration is successful, Gov. Okowa charged political appointees to give willingly to those not opportune and are in need, noting that when you willingly give grace will be following you.

In his own remarks, the State Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro urged party faithful to deepen their commitment and keep faith with the Party, adding that it is the only way to success.

The immediate past Governor of the State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan who was honoured by the Delta South PDP for his astute contributions to the party and Delta State in general expressed joy over the faces and quality of persons at the meeting.

While acknowledging all present to the Stakeholders meeting, Dr. Uduaghan commended Barr. Kingsley Otuaro for his role and the State Government for the collaboration with the Federal Government in bringing peace to the Niger Delta region when the Niger Delta Avengers were at loggerhead with the Federal Government.

Earlier in his welcome address, immediate past Governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan thanked Governor Okowa for the laudable projects he has executed despite taking over government at a difficult time.

Uduaghan, whose presence and hosting of the meeting finally laid to rest, the speculations that he had intended to decamp to an opposition party, noted that the return of a former Governor of Delta State and the leader of the party, Chief James Ibori and the subsequent endorsement of Governor Okowa for a second term by the former Governor, has ensured that nobody was going to leave the PDP for another party.

He then cautioned against rumour mongering adding that the party is stronger in the state despite the challenges at the national level, even as he assured that all the leaders of the party are united and that no one is leaving the party.

The State PDP Chairman, Barr. Kingsley Esiso asserted that the PDP Delta State remained with Alhaji Ahmed Markafi despite the Appeal Court ruling in favour of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, while the Chairman of the party in Delta South, Chief Emman Agbaduba appreciated party leaders and stakeholders for their support for the party.

High point of the meeting was the passing of a vote of confidence on the governor and his Deputy Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, an endorsement for them to continue for a second term come 2019, as the Party’s flag-bearers, as well as an award of Excellence to former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan for his leadership strides and contributions to the development of Delta state.

The meeting attracted past and present leaders, elders, political office holders including council and party Chairmen as well as other notable statesmen and women from the zone in Delta South PDP, including Sen. James Manager, House of Rep Minority Leader, Hon. Leo Ogor and other top party leaders and chieftains in attendance.

