OKOWA TASKS DELTA REVENUE BOARD ON IMPROVED IGR DRIVE THROUGH INFORMATION SHARING

Uncategorized

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, DBIR, to improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), through sharing of information with MDAs that have the documentation for data collection

The Governor stated this when he paid an unscheduled visit to DBIR Headquarters in Warri, saying that information sharing will provide the template to facilitate capturing of eligible tax payers into the tax net.

He challenged the Board to look beyond ‘Pay As You Earn’ (PAYE), where the bulk of the taxes that are paid comes from, emphasizing that other areas should be exploited to generate more funds.

Dr. Okowa who is the first Governor to pay a visit to the revenue generation outfit, disclosed that he was encouraged by what DBIR was doing in the light of the reasonable improvement in the revenue collection since the beginning of 2017.

“I am encouraged by what you are doing in DBIR, in the past few months there has been an increment” Governor Okowa said.

The Delta State Governor, who also addressed the workforce, urged them to work hard and remain focused to achieve a breakthrough in its IGR collection, promising to look into the challenges militating against the smooth operations of the organization.

Earlier in his briefing the Executive Chairman of DBIR, Sir Monday John Onyeme, expressed the preparedness of the Board to take revenue generation to greater heights, and commended the Governor for his open door policy and support.

Advertisements