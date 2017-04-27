NDOKWA STAKEHOLDERS CALL FOR NDOKWA ECONOMIC SUMMIT

Uncategorized

Opone, NNU President General.

Kwale: Stakeholders in Ndokwa had called for an Ndokwa Economic Summit, to be held before the end of 2017 or early 2018, as a means of identifying the economic potentials of the area.

The call was part of the resolution arrived at the end of the One Day Stakeholders meeting organised by the apex body of the Ndokwa people, the Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU, recently in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

In what the resolution called a matter of urgency, it emphasised that for the holistic development of the area, the need to explore the rich economic base has become imperative, as having an economic blue print will go a long way in attracting investors.

To ensure that such plan is achieved, the meeting stated that the summit have to be carried out as soon as possible, in order to re-direct the development of the area from that of economic of dependants to that of producers, as the economic advantage of the area will be identified through the summit.

The stakeholders resolved that at the end of the summit a blue print for the future development of the area will be produced and will be a guide for all government, and political office holders from the area.

Other resolution taking in the meeting included; that government at all levels, especially the state and federal government should as a matter of strategy, establish a school of higher learning in Ndokwa land, as the area lacks any full functional centre of higher learning, as well as the immediate implementation of all processes that will lead to the commencement of the Delta State Polytechnic, Aboh in Ndokwa East LGA.

The meeting equally called for the sustenance of the campus of the School of Marine Technology, Kwale, by the people of Ndokwa, the government and all stakeholders and the reactivation of all the process and elimination of obstacles that had militated the commencement of the School of Industrial technology approved and gazetted by the government of old Bendel state, under professor Ambrose Ali, and work towards its full commencement.

Other highlights of the meeting were a call for the immediate past executive of the NNU to properly handover all properties to the present executive, a meeting between the NNU and stakeholders, and oil companies operating within Ndokwa, in order to ascertain the developmental contribution of the companies to the host communities and to liaise with the member representing the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Hon Ossai Nicolas Ossai to ascertain the position of the N2.2 Billion Gas Turbine Project that will lead to the stepping down of the power station in Ndokwa.

A call was also made to the state government to ensure that the coastal road running from Asaba, Oko through parts of Ndokwa east to Isoko land is constructed with urgency, as the completion of this road will aid economic development of the area, even as the NNU pledged to ensure that projects initiated by interventionist agencies like the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, the Delta State Oil Development Areas Commission, DESOPADEC, and others are executed to specification and to completion.

On the burning issue of conferring the title of the Ochiagha of Ndokwa on the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Barrister Peter Nwaboishi, the meeting frowned at it and advised that while it is good to honour the distinguished senator, the traditional rulers had no power to confer such and suggested that another generally acceptable award can be considered, because of his developmental interest in Ndokwa land.

