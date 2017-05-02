DELTA SPEAKER PLEDGES TO PROTECT RIGHTS OF WORKERS

Uncategorized

Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya, on Sunday reflected on the important role that workers play in the economy and society, the gains made over the years and what remains to be done, pledging to protect the legitimate rights and interests of workers in the state.

In his message to mark International Labour Day, Igbuya praised Delta State workers for aligning themselves with the government on the SMART Agenda.

He urged the workers to stick to the path of development by working hard for the progress and prosperity of the state.

“Delta State is on the path of sustainable development. The government is paying attention to the needs of the workers” Igbuya said.

He emphasized that the Delta State Government had shown concern to the welfare of workers through prompt payment of salaries and allowances, even as he called on workers to adopt positive attitudes that promote unity, tolerance, respect and determination.

Igbuya who described workers as a source of strength thanked members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, Delta Chapter for keeping the legislative arm working.

“We have a lot to be proud of. We have achieved very commendable results, which we must consolidate and improve upon” he said.

He applauded Deltans, home and abroad, for taking the path of sanity, urging them to support the government.

“I wish all workers in Nigeria a happy Labour Day,” Ibguya said.

Meanwhile, the presiding officer of the Delta State House of Assembly has described the President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Mrs. Funke Egbemode as a brilliant and capable leader.

In his congratulatory letter, Igbuya urged Egbemode to use her leadership qualities to achieve more for journalists in the country.

“This is a clear sign of the trust and confidence that your colleagues have in you,” Igbuya said.

The representative of Sapele State Constituency highlighted the problems facing the profession in Nigeria, which include ethics and quackery.

He urged her to chart a dynamic course for media practitioners in Nigeria.

“I would like to express, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Delta State House of Assembly, my warmest congratulations and sincerest wishes for success in the accomplishment of the high responsibilities that fall upon you”

