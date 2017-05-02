OSANEBI EMPOWERS MARKET WOMEN IN KWALE, AS FOUNDATION REGISTERS JAMB CANDIDATES

Uncategorized

The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi in Kwale, instantly empowered ten market women as he joined the Commissioner representing Ndokwa ethnic nationality on the board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Nnamdi Ezechi in a thanksgiving service at the Omega fire ministries, Kwale for the dedication of his new born baby.

The women in their numbers, had gathered to rejoice with the commissioner and also with enthusiasm to receive the empowerment master, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, who has it as a culture to empower women, whenever he sees them in public functions.

Osanebi noted that the gesture was in line with Governor Okowa’s total commitment to the prosperity of all Deltans; as he gave cheques of tens and hundreds of thousands to the women that were picked randomly by the Delta North PDP Chairman, Moses Iduh.

He told them to make judicious use of the funds to inject life into their businesses to ensure that their families and society gets the benefit of the state government’s prosperity mandate.

The women thanked God for ordering their steps aright and also prayed for the deputy speaker. The women include: Joy Udogwu, Ngozi Uzor, Esther Ebefizu , Chukwuma Josphine, Charity Izu and Dorathy Azuka. Other are : Caroline Ossai, Florence Ogbolu, Mee Odili and Okolo Tina.

Some of the dignitaries that graced the occasion includeed directors and commissioners of DESOPADEC, traditional rulers, Special Advisers to the Delta State Governor, party leaders and other government functionaries.

OSANEBI BEGINS FREE JAMB REGISTRATION FOR CONSTITUENTS

Meanwhile and in a related development, the Friday Osanbei foundation recently commenced the collection of data from eligible constituents in continuation of its 2017 free JAMB registration program.

Eligible constituents of Ndokwa East State constituency are expected to contact their councilors and community youth leaders to get free registration forms in order to register their data/details in continuation of the Friday Osanebi 2017 free jamb registration for students.

According to the foundation rep, Ralph Orji: “Eligible constituents with the requisite SSCE results, are expected to collect the forms free of charge, register their details and submit same at the point of collection”. The information added that students that have already purchased the form will be reimbursed.

Orji noted that with the community based leaders, the forms will get to the genuine constituents, whom the free JAMB registration program is targeted.

He further said that the ”Jambites’ are expected to concluded this first stage of registration on or before Wednesday, 12th April, 2017 so that the information can be loaded into the jamb site on time, noting that this stage of registration is to be followed by thumb printing exercise of the students which will also be carried out in the communities.

Earlier, the foundation admin secretary, Agbanashi Obinne, affirming that the forms for the initial registration is already in the communities said, ” the Deputy Speaker is not happy at the number of our people able to access higher learning, because of the terrain and other factors that has discouraged a good number of our youths from pushing higher, academically”.

He also said that the free jamb registration gesture was to increase the number of Ndokwa East students that would gain admission into higher institutions this year and to further ensure the foundation’s undergraduate scholarship scheme admit more of the Deputy Speaker’s constituents.

“Some times we look for our people to be given some of our scholarships, because when we put certain bench marks in the scholarship scheme, you hardly see a good number of them come up. I think it’s due to the poor academic foundations they had, because of our terrain. Amongst other things, what the JAMB registration program will do for us, is to encourage and register some poor and challenged constituents, enhance the education of our youths, make registration easy for them and above all build human capital”. The information read in parts.

To this end, eligible constituents are to put their documents together, register their details with the councilor or youth leader in the community and be ready to be called upon for thump printing from their community level as soon as possible.

