UKAH ALLAYS FEARS OF MARGINALIZATION IN DELTA, SEEKS GREATER FEDERAL ACTION OVER CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES OF HERDSMEN

Uncategorized

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has said that the alleged marginalization of a section of the state is only in the imagination of some people and such persons can be pardoned.

The Commissioner made this clarification while answering questions from a team of journalists during an interview in Asaba.

Mr. Ukah noted that the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is a Pan Deltan hence he made sure that every part of the three Senatorial Districts is not left out of project implementation, noting however that it is not possible to cover all parts of the state the same time. In the first year of Dr. Okowa’s administration, about 47 roads were awarded and 22 commissioned. This year, the state has moved up in terms of road constructions and soon more roads will be commissioned in all the Senatorial districts, he said.

The Commissioner noted that few weeks ago, The Governor was at Kwale to monitor four ongoing internal road projects. In Beneku there is another ongoing road project while Ndemili and Nsukwa axis has not been left out. This is apart from the building of a model School in Ashaka.

On lasting peace in Delta State Mr. Ukah observed that the Governor, being a man with wisdom, set up different committees that went round the state interfacing with critical stakeholders and even liaising with the Federal Government which also culminated to the fruitful visit of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo.

He however noted that more needs to be done by the Federal Government in terms of kidnapping and herdsmen clash with host communities that are being experienced in parts of the state and other parts of the country.

In a related development, Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has called on the Federal Government to take urgent and proactive steps in disarming Fulani herdsmen in the state and other parts of the nation so as to prevent total breakdown of law and order in the country.

Mr. Ukah, in an interview in Asaba, lamented the youths uprising that led to the vandalization of the palace of a royal father and other properties in Abraka communities following the killing of man from the area by Fulani herdsmen, adding that the Federal Government and the law enforcement agents are not doing enough to stop the broad daylight slaughtering of innocent farmers across the state.

The Commissioner for Information said that the state government will continue to prevail on the Federal Government to do something very urgent because the situation is taking a different dimension.

According to Mr. Ukah, “The state government will not encourage our people and the youths to take laws into their hands but it is obvious that the police and the Federal Government have shown sufficient lukewarm attitude towards the arrest and prosecution of the Fulani herdsmen who are regularly killing our men, raping women and defiling young girls in their farmlands after feeding their cattles with cassava, yams and other cash crops. This development is ridiculous and the state government is worried and concerned about the plight of our people and families affected by the criminal activities of Fulani herdsmen”.

He stated that the State House of Assembly is currently working on a bill in respect of the criminal activities of Fulani Herdsmen in the state, assuring that by the time the bill is passed, the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, will not hesitate to sign it into law.

The Commissioner for Information disclosed that the state government will continue to appeal to the people not to take laws into their hands, but the security agents and the Buhari administration must realise that they are foot dragging in this matter which is why some persons are now left with the option of reprisals resulting in the wanton destruction of properties as a way of venting their anger.

It will be recalled that not too long ago, a staff of the Delta State University was murdered in cold blood by the Fulani Herdsmen after they fed their cattles with the deceased cash crops in his farmland.

Advertisements