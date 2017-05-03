2019 General Election: PPA VOWS TO WIN DELTA GOVERNORSHIP SEAT, BEMOANS LACK OF GOOD GOVERNANCE

Uncategorized

The Progressives Peoples Alliance, PPA, Delta State Chapter, under the leadership of Mr. Fred Obi, has commenced in earnest the massive mobilization of Deltans with a bid to reposition the Party for victory in the governorship race in the 2019 general elections.

To achieve set goals, the Party held a stakeholders meeting recently at Jeddo, Okpe LGA, where leaders, executive members, and party faithful brainstormed on the strategies needed to be adopted in its quest to win the majority of elected positions in Delta State in the 2019 general elections.

The party also used the occasion to appraise the performance of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the last seventeen years and concluded that PDP has failed Deltans.

Addressing the gathering, the State Party Chairman, Mr. Fred Obi, charged party members to brace up in the task of repositioning the party and to occupy the government house in 2019.

Mr. Obi opened proceedings thus: “Greetings to you all the good people of Delta State, the big heart of Nigeria. I introduce to you a great Party positioning to take over Delta State and give Governance a better meaning.”

The Chairman regretted that since 1999 when the journey of Democracy started after many years of military dictatorship, Delta state has remained in the hands of selected few that have continued to rotate power amongst themselves with nothing meaningful to show for their over 18 years of Governance, even as he added that the state, with over Four Million People, is in dire need of a sustainable democratic administration which can be guaranteed by a progressive and popular leadership that believes in the welfare of the people.

Hear him; “Your journey from Delta North to South and Central parts of the State will reveal to you that our State is in urgent need of new faces with better ideas to move our state forward. There is near absence of government, as our infrastructures are comatose when compared to the tons of money that have so far entered the State since 1999.”

Continuing, the Chairman said that; “PPA as a Party of the Progressives has injected new vigour to the running of the Party in the State which has greatly improved the Party internal working mechanism as it has helped to position the Party as a Party of choice for those that are truly ready to bring the desired Change to our great State.”

According to him, to begin the work of strengthening the completely failed economy and infrastructural decay in our dear State when given the opportunity to serve, credible men and women will be required to pursue the task ahead.

He revealed that the PPA recently embarked on membership drive across the 25 LGA of the state, where the Party’s manifesto was presented, adding that the Party is now positioned in the State and ready to give Governance a better meaning.

Speaking further, Obi stressed that the decision to make the tour was also based on the fact that political legitimacy is still defined by the people especially in a democratic dispensation and so far, the report the Party was getting after the Local Government tour has been encouraging and the executive council of some of these local governments will soon be inaugurated, to run the affairs of the party and attract more membership ahead of the forth coming elections.

“During our tour of the LGAs, we were able to discover that despite the misrule of our great State over the years, our diversity was never traced to the resolve for a better and genuine change. We as a great political party with the intention of moving the state forward, and working together with progressive minded Men and Women across the state, we will make sure that governance is defined as primarily for the purpose of providing services to the people as we will be prepared to lead by example,” he stressed.

He said the Party is now positioning itself for the good of the people of Delta State, as a true and genuine Progressive Party that is poised to bring the dividends of democracy to our dear State, saying Deltans cannot waste any more years since the government cannot give accounts of the years it wasted in governance.

While emphasizing the needs for hard work, the Chairman observed that with unbreakable spirit, the Party members are already working so hard in developing a blue print that will address the broad policies that guards our socio-political lives.

He warned against the attitude seating on the fence and blame the leaders we elect without reviewing our role in electing them.

“If you are disappointed with the leaders we have so elected, this is the time to make the genuine change. PPA as a Political Party in the State is ready to make the needed sacrifice and introduce some level of hygiene in our politics and stop some desperate politicians from taking advantage of the vulnerability of our people. This message is therefore for you to make your decision and Join the moving Train as it’s about departing the station.

“That together with you, our State will be redeemed from the hands of those that have converted our Commonwealth to their private estate with the intention to destroy our future and the futures of the unborn generations,” he stated.

On his part, Mr. Innocent Edoh Ukeh, State Deputy Chairman, Delta Central, told the gathering that judging from the facts available, the prospect of PPA in the state ahead of 2019 general elections are unlimited and very great.

He noted that the essence of the stakeholders meeting was to interface with the growing membership of the party in Delta State.

According to him; “PPA platform is a great launch pad to every young Deltan that has been shortchanged by the elites. By planting themselves in office thereby denying the younger generation the opportunity to contributes their quota to developmental strides. PPA is giving voice to the aspirations of our younger generation to experience a better approach to the lingering challenges of our state. Amongst many things, the meeting was to strategize for state elections from local government to governorship,” he added.

Reported by Barth Ozah

