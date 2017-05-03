Uncategorized

DTSG APPROVES AWARD OF CONTRACT FOR CENTRAL SECRETARIAT, RENOVATION OF MORE ROADS

The State Government has approved the award of contract for the construction of a central secretariat complex in Asaba

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, announced this ON Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at a post Executive Council briefing held for journalists in Government House Press Centre, Asaba.

The Commissioner said the approval was in fulfillment of the State Government campaign promise to Deltans and workers in particular for a conducive working environ made on May Day of 2016.

He disclosed that the project would be completed in two years, explaining that it would accommodate all the Ministries in one central location, noting also that it would enhance the coordination of government business.

The Commissioner also announced the approval by EXCO of the rehabilitation of Aviara/Araya/Okpare Road and the construction of Okpare/Okpawa Road in Isoko South Local Government Area.

Mr Ukah said Exco equally approved the review of the scope and cost of the construction and completion of storm water control measures in Direct Labour/ Jesus Saves Roads corridor in Asaba.

Also approved, according to the Information Commissioner, was the reconstruction/rehabilitation/renovation of existing structures and construction of potable water supply scheme at Chude Model Secondary School, Sapele.

