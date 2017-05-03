OKOWA CALLS ON FG TO FORMULATE POLICY TO CHECK HERDSMEN MENACE

Uncategorized

Troubled by incessant attacks by Fulani Herdsmen, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, introduce policies to curb the menace.

The Governor made the call on 29/04/17 during the 25th coronation anniversary of the Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, HRM Wilson Oharisi III. The ceremony which was attended by people of all walks of life took place at Ughelli, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

While noting that the menace of Fulani herdsmen was not restricted to Delta State, the Governor said, “Fulani herdsmen menace is a national challenge, it has become something that is affecting all the states in the federation.”

“The Federal Government should have a policy direction for us to live in peace with the Fulani herdsmen,” he said, asserting, “I do hope that there will be policy direction to reduce the clashes.”

He continued, “I want to appeal to our people to continue with the peaceful engagement process while we continue to pressure the Federal Government to have a policy direction on the issue.”

Governor Okowa at the occasion, commended traditional rulers for ensuring that their Kingdoms are peaceful which has translated to a peaceful state.

“If all the Kingdoms are peaceful, the state will be peaceful and I want to state that I am proud of our traditional rulers because, they are working in one accord, with the existing peace in the state, investors will come in and our youths will get employment,” he disclosed.

While congratulating the King on his 25 years of being on the throne, the Governor expressed confidence that with peace, the state was on the path of progress.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Olorogun Miller Uloho paid glorying tribute to the King describing his leadership qualities as exceptional and friendly to investors and none-indigenes.

Also yesterday, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, accompanied by prominent Deltans, attended the 70th birthday celebration of the Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese, Most Rev. John Afareha at the Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, Effurun.

The Governor while congratulating the Bishop, reiterated that it was important for the Church to shun materialism and concentrate in winning souls for Christ.

“The Church exists for nothing else than to draw men closer to God, it is important that we engage in evangelism,” he said, emphasizing, “the work in the church is about evangelism, continue to stand for Jesus.”

Earlier in a homily at the thanksgiving service which attracted a retinue of Catholic Arch-Bishops, Bishops and eminent personalities, Rev. Fr. John Ederaiye observed the the presence of Governor Okowa at the celebration was “a further proof of the cordial relationship that exists between the state and the Church.”

He read out the achievements of the celebrant and called on Christians to always show love to God.

Advertisements