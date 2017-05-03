UKAH FELICITATES WITH JOURNALISTS ON PRESS FREEDOM DAY, CHARGES THEM ON ETHICAL PRACTICE,

Uncategorized

Journalists have been advised to uphold their professional code of ethics at all times.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, gave the advice in a press statement to felicitate with Journalists in Delta State on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day celebrated every 3rd April.

Mr Ukah said when Journalists learn to work according to the ethics of the business they would enjoy the protection of the Constitution which according to him was strong enough to defend them.

The Commissioner expressed joy that Journalists enjoy freedom in the course of carrying out their job in the State, stating that the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had always maintained a cordial working relationship with the Press.

“Pressmen all over the world and in particular our own environment should learn to work according to the ethics of the business and I am very sure that if that is done, pressmen will continue to enjoy it because the constitution is strong enough to defend you as a pressmen in the country.

“As a government, I am particularly happy because they have had a very good relationship with the media because they allowed them the freedom to do their job.” The Commissioner said.

While paying glowing tribute to journalists who died in the course of duty, he encouraged practicing journalists to keep the flag flying by ensuring that they imbibe the ideals the fallen heroes stood for.

“In Delta we are happy that they enjoy the freedom but generally there is need to pay tribute to gentlemen of the press who have lost their lives in the course of their job, some by accident and some genuinely did their job and paid the price of their profession.” Mr Ukah stated, adding, “It is a very good day that we remember them and we ask the good Lord to receive their souls and that they rest in perfect peace.”

The theme of this year’s World Press Freedom Day is: Critical Minds for Critical Times: Media’s Role in Advancing Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies.

World Press Freedom Day is a day set aside by the United Nations to celebrate the fundamental principles of Press Freedom, evaluate the freedom of the press all over the world, defend the media from attacks on their independence.

The day is also meant to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession, inform the citizens of violations of their freedom, encourage and develop initiatives in favour of press freedom worldwide and to serve as a reminder of press ethics.

