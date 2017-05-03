WORKERS’ DAY: Okowa Calls For Skilled, Integrity-Based Public Service

Uncategorized

Workers all over the world on 01/05/17, celebrated May Day with the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa saying that his administration was committed to highly skilled, merit-driven and integrity-based public service.

According to the Governor who spoke after taking the traditional salute from affiliate Unions of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Asaba, Delta State labour apart from ensuring a public sector that is professionalism-driven, his administration is committed to zero tolerance for corruption.

“As encapsulated in the Delta State Medium Term Development Plan, we are irrevocably committed to the creation of an effective, efficient, highly skilled, merit-driven and integrity-based public service,” the Governor said, adding, “our goal is to build a public sector management driven by professionalism, projects performance and zero tolerance for corruption because, that is the only way we can entrench good governance in the polity and needless to say, we need the support and cooperation of the labour movement to make this goal a reality.”

The Governor commended Nigerian workers, especially, those in Delta State for their dedication to duty which have contributed in no small measure to build Delta State from its inception in 1991, stating, “through your belief, sacrifice and labour, we have made great progress as a state.”

He however, observed, “as we gather here today, the Nigerian worker, like all other citizens, is confronted with economic adversity; more and more families are finding harder and harder to stay afloat as the recession bites harder and inflationary trend continues; the current scenario poses a serious challenge to government and other employers of labour to keep workers motivated, happy and satisfied.”

“Our administration has made the welfare of workers a top priority, while working to ensure better relations between the private sector and the government,” Governor Okowa said, disclosing, “it is in recognition of the unique role that workers play in delivering government policies and programmes that from the inception of this administration, we made the payment of workers’ salaries, the first line of charge.”

He also, clarified that his administration from inception, has not tampered with allocations to local government councils in the state, assuring, “when our economy improves, we will continue to assist the Councils because, it is unfortunate that our brothers and sisters in that tier of government are being owed salaries; for transparency, we included NUT and NULGE in our Joint Accounts Allocation Committee meetings,”

Governor Okowa used the occasion to assure Deltans that his administration will continue to create job opportunities despite the creation of more than 20, 000 jobs within two years of his administration.

He urged workers in the state “to continuously uphold and strengthen the values of honesty, commitment, transparency, fiscal discipline, and excellence in service delivery” to enable his administration actualize its ambitious growth plans.

The Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Michael Nwobodo had called on the Federal Government to step up actions in checking security challenges in the country, observing that despite recession ravaging the country, Governor Okowa has been consistent with the payment of salaries and staff emolument.

Also at the occasion, the Chairman of NLC in the state, Comrade Jonathan Jemirieyigbe in an address thanked Governor Okowa for making himself available to the organized labour, asserting that the Governor has been very friendly to the organized labour.

The colourful celebration was attended by top government functionaries, politicians and the organized

Advertisements