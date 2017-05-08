OKOWA COMMENDS MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS FOR COOPERATION, SEEKS IMPROVED RELATIONSHIP

Uncategorized

The Delta State Government has commended media organizations in the country for providing the platforms through which people are informed about the achievements of the state Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking when he led a team of officials from his ministry to visit The Sun’s Corporate Headquarters and Channels Television, both in Lagos, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said that the essence of the visits was to appreciate the media houses and ask for more cooperation.

He stated that the visits have provided him the opportunity not only to know their operational bases but to put a face on the operators of the media outfits in order to improve on existing relationship.

Mr. Ukah said that the state government does not want anybody to tell lies on its behalf but to report the level of infrastructural developments being carried out by the Governor despite the low revenue receipts of the government necessitated by the current economic downturn affecting the country.

The Commissioner for Information disclosed that Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa will on Tuesday (May 9, 2017) begin a Town Hall meeting in all the local government areas of the state to present his score card to the people, feel their pulse and know other areas of their needs.

The Governor will commission and inspect projects in the twenty five local government areas before the Town Hall meetings, he further revealed.

The Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of The Sun Newspapers, Mr. Eric Osagie, expressed the appreciation of the organization to the state government for realising that newspapers, which are always in hard copies, are still the best even with the proliferation of radio and television stations and the advent of social media.

Supported by the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Services, Lady Neta Nwosu, the Editor, Sunday Sun, Mr. Abdulfatah Oladeinde and the Editor, Saturday Sun, Mr. Femi Babafemi, he stated that the Delta State Government has a high brand that is very marketable occasioned by the fact that the government has Professionals in professional positions who are doing very well.

The Chairman of Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh, represented by the General Manager, Mr. Steve Judo, Assistant General Manager, Operations, Mr. Kingsley Uranta, Controller of News, Mr. Ambrose Okoh, and the Marketing Manager, Mr. Niyi Adegboye, said that the visit was a very effective step towards cementing the existing relationship between the Delta State Government and the organization.

In the team of the Commissioner for Information were the functioning Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Paul Osahor, the Special Assistant to the Commissioner, Mr. Christopher Nwaoboshi, and the Media Assistant to the Commissioner, Mr. Sam Ijeh.

