OMU ANIOMA SET FOR DISCOURSE AT THE PRESIDENCY ON WOMEN, PEACE, SECURITY AGENDA

Omu Anioma, Her Royal Majesty Obi Martha Dunkwu, has been invited to the Presidency to participate in a discourse and programme of activities on the launch of a National Action Plan on the implementation of UNSCR 1325, holding at the Banquet Hall of the Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday May 9, 2017.

Competent and impeccable Villa sources reveal that the indication of interest was made in recognition of the personality of Omu Anioma, who was subsequently invited to the programme as part of the Presidency’s effort to strengthen policies targeted at women, peace and security in the country.

According to the letter which was dispatched from the office of the Manager, Women and Girls of the Nigeria Stability and Reconciliation Programme (NSRP), Dr. Eleanor Nwadinobi, “As you are aware, August 2016 marked the expiration of the life span of Nigeria’s NAP 1325 having been in existence for the stipulated three years. In addition several gaps were observed which necessitated a review of the previous NAP to incorporate emerging issues in Nigeria and its modalities for implementation”.

Going further the letter stated that it is against this background that NSRP supported the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to review and develop the revised National Action Plan on UNSCR 1325.

The invitation letter equally noted that the Nigeria Government reaffirmed her commitment to advancing the women, peace and security agenda by presenting the revised NAP to the global community during the 61st CSW in New York in March, 2017, thus the revised NAP is now due for launch in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Stability and Reconciliation Programme is funded by the Department For International Development (DFID) and managed by a consortium led by British Council.

Based on the agenda of this programme, it was learnt that enquiries were made and advice given that VIPs with direct bearing on the programme under review should be invited. And from a grapevine, investigations made suggested to the organizers the idea to invite Omu Martha Dunkwu as one of the highly intelligent female traditional leaders in the country, to add value to the programme and make impeccable contributions to the subject matter – women, peace and security agenda. This is as a result of her following and the enormous influence she commands among the women folks.

It could be recollected that in 2015, the Omu Anioma made great news when she attended the inauguration ceremony of the Governor of Jigawa State, His Excellency Alhaji Badaru as guest of honour. The Governor is her colleague in NACCIMA and past President of the organised private sector group; and as a result of the high regard he has for the Omu, had specially invited her to grace his swearing-in as Governor of Jigawa State. She was in the process introduced to the Emir and other traditional chiefs in the North, and they were bewildered and elated to behold a beautiful and intelligent female traditional ruler, who is in-charge of women and some traditional functions as the Omu of her community.

However, Omu Dunkwu had indicated her interest to attend the programme as a mother of Anioma Nation and one with the passion for culture and proper mentoring of the Girl Child. This also apart from reciprocating the confidence reposed in her by those who formulate policies at the national level, will attract enormous benefits to the people of Anioma through making her own contributions towards the peace and stability of the country.

Reported by Patrick Ochei.

