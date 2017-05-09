Uncategorized

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah has illuminated on the choice of town hall option as preferred choice of communication module for the Okowa administration to reach the citizenry as it marks its second anniversary in office.

He said the module would simultaneously enable the government reach the grassroots with an accurate account of its stellar performance over the past two years and have a proximate accurate feel of the citizenry at close geographic quarters.

Ukah said that the information and ideas to be ferreted from the close feel of the citizenry at the town hall meetings, would provide the critical benchmark for drawing up the policies and development programmes that would signpost the development activities of the government, going forward.

Ukah made the explanation in a brief media chat with The Pointer by telephone.

Inter alia, he said that, after two years of impressive performance on the benchmark of cost-efficient service delivery, the state governor, Senator (Dr.)Ifeanyi Okowa, felt that the time had come to interact and interface with the people, from across all divides at close quarters.

That, he added, was the reason for the adoption of the town hall meeting module of communication.

According to him, after the two years of impressive outing, the government needed to pass across the accurate message of its performance to the grassroots people, including traditional rulers, students, traders, market women, road transport workers, farmers, business men, community development unions and their leaders and politicians, including those in other political parties.

Ukah added that the choice of the town hall meeting showed the confidence of the administration, based on its performance in the last two years, stressing that the ideas, information and suggestions made to the government at the meetings would guide it in the choice of projects and services to concentrate on as it moves to consolidate its gains in the remaining two years of its current term.

He urged stakeholders to punctually attend the meetings, as it would enable them to have direct, unhindered access, at close quarters to top government officials and to ask questions on the various issues that concern them and have prompt honest answers to them or not.

Advertisements