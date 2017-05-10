DELTA ASSEMBLY ADOPTS REPORT ON CONTROL OF NOMADIC CATTLE REARING, AS LAWMAKER SEEKS ACTION AGAINST HERDSMEN TERROR ON CONSTITUENTS

Uncategorized

Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) has received and adopted the report of its Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources over a Bill for a law to establish the Delta State Advisory Council on Nomadic cattle rearing and provide for the control of Nomadic cattle rearing in Delta State.

The report was presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon Evance Ivwurhie who stated that a public hearing was organized to collate views, and positions of stakeholders, stressing that the bill was coming at a time when Fulani herdsmen were carrying out series of attacks on communities, farmlands and human lives.

Hon Ivwurhie noted that the activities of Fulani herdsmen had assumed an alarming dimension in the country particularly in Delta State, adding that the pains inflicted on the people by the herdsmen was better imagined.

The report, which was received by the House following a motion by the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Oboro Preyor was subsequently adopted.

Meanwhile and in a related development, the lawmaker representing Ethiope East in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Chief Evance Ochuko Ivwurie, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently constitute an Investigating Panel or Commission of Inquiry to look into the incessant attacks on the people of his constituency by herdsmen, noting that they should be flushed as a result of the precious lives and property being lost to the unwarranted attacks.

In a petition, Hon. Evance Ivwurie, also urged the Inspector General of Police to carry out proper investigation into the series of attacks on his helpless people and bring the perpetrators to book and also proffer solutions that would forestall a recurrence of such killings and mayhem in Ovre R’ Abraka/Eku/Igun, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the State.

The Lawmaker also copied the offices of the British Prime Minister, United States of America, United States Secretary of States, Israeli Prime Minister, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Central Intelligence Agency and Foreign embassies.

The petition read thus, “It is with a heavy heart that I write to bring to your attention, the continuous deterioration of the security and unwarranted loss of lives and property in my constituency and to urgently seek your intervention to bring to an end the wanton killings, maiming and raping of my people by suspected armed Fulani Herdsmen at Ovre r’ Abraka/Eku/Igun in Ethiope East LGA of Delta State”.

According to him; “I am compelled to write you this letter in view of the fact that I cannot fold my hands and watch my constituents suffer avoidable deaths and injury or watch to see my constituency go up in conflagration as a result of the heinous crimes being perpetuated against my people by the suspected Fulani Herdsmen”.

He also wrote that; It is on record my people have reported that there are over ten thousand herds of cattle and about two thousands Fulani herdsmen armed with all kinds of sophisticated weapons including AK-47 and the sighting of Helicopter delivering supplies to herdsmen severally in our Ovre r’ Abraka/Eku/Igun farmland which I raised the alarm, after the security architecture made me the issue instead of investigating the serious and weighty allegation made by my constituents. The security agencies have not visited the areas (Ovre r”Abraka/Eku/Igun) as of date to investigate the claims and no meaningful steps have been taken to bring an end to the insecurity in the area.”

The Lawmaker added in the Petition that; “In my capacity as the Honourable Member Representing Ethiope – East Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, I have continuously raised alarm on the state of insecurity in my constituency. I have consistently brought same to the attention of the security agencies while presenting the photographs and details reaching me to them and the fact that our people who farm in Ovre r’ Abraka/Eku/Igun are daily terrorized, killed, kidnapped, raped, and those who managed to escape did with bullet wounds and lost their limbs. Yet all the security agencies appear to be disinterested or helpless for reasons best known to them”.

He named those reported or suspected to have been cruelly murdered, maimed or raped by the suspected Fulani Herdsmen at Ovre r’ Abraka/Eku/Igun in Ethiope East LGA of Delta State to include Mr Solomon Ejor killed on Monday April 24th, 2017; Mr Sunday Idama killed on Saturday 25th March, 2017; Mr Sunday Couple killed on 3rd January, 2017.

Others are; Mr Eyabigun Akpovena killed on 3rd January, 2017; Mr Philip Obayendo killed on 11th March, 2016; Mr Francis Okotie killed on 29th March, 2016; Mrs Margret Okotie killed on the 20th of March, 2012; Mr. Adjeke Agodah killed on the 5th of January, 2016 and Mr Friday Ogefere’s young Daughter who was raped and physically assaulted.

Reported By Abel Johngold Orheruata and Christopher Odamah

