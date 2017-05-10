DELTA SET TO COMMISSION ULTRA MODERN LIBRARY, DOLES OUT N47.5M FOR BOOKS PROCUREMENT.

Uncategorized



All is now set for the commissioning of the new, ultra-modern, state-of-the-art Delta State Library complex, scheduled for May 29, 2017, in Asaba, the state capital.

The Chairman of the Delta State Library Board, Dr Israel Abido, made the revelation on Tuesday, 9th of May, 2017, in Asaba, the State capital, even as he emphasized that the project, which was initiated by the immediate past administration of Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghn, was seen as a very good project for public interest by Governor Okowa, who subsequently fast tracked its completion.

Taking newsmen on a tour to ascertain the level of completion of the new ultra modern multimillion naira State Library in Asaba, Dr. Abido hinted that the state government had already doled out about N47.5million to upgrade the standard of the State libraries and the Commissioning ceremony which is expected to be performed by the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on May 29, will be part of activities to mark the administration’s second anniversary in office.



Dr Abido, while addressing newsmen during the tour, displayed the approved and revised new edition books, equipment and furniture procured by the Board for the library and further disclosed that Gov Okowa has directed that the procured items be distributed among the 27 libraries across the State to ensure that the reading public can easily get library satisfaction.

He also revealed that part of the funds will be used to renovate and remodel some libraries in the State including the completion of the State Library in Sapele, for which about N30million has been earmarked and listed some of the facilities in the new ultra modern library, including the E-Library Center which will enable users outside the State register and have connectivity access to the Delta Library, from wherever they are in the country.

Dr Abido, who noted that though the E-books will be paid for annually, revealed that the State Government had already subscribed for a year, adding that the new ultra modern library will also generate revenue for the State through partnerships with examination bodies like JAMB, as well as public users.



Some library users at the old library situated just in front of the Mungo park house like Zainab Abu, Juliet Anumudu and Olumor Charles all commended the State Government for its generosity in upgrading the State libraries to standard, but however confided that the old State library lacked electricity and no alternative power supply source like a standby generator, which has rendered the place very un-conducive for reading, especially in the hot season.

Reported by Abel Johngold Orheruata

