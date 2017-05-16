GROUP LAUDS NED NWOKO OVER ESTABLISHMENT OF STARS UNIVERSITY, GOLF COURSE IN IDUMUJE-UGBOKO

Uncategorized



Anioma Youth Forum AYF, a pan Delta North socio/political youth group, has thrown its weight behind the establishment of the proposed Stars University and Golf Course in the Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North LGA, by a philanthropist and former member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko, noting that the projects will not only transform the social economic lives of the people, but will also boasts the image of Delta State when completed.

In a press statement issued in Asaba, the Delta State Capital and signed by Mr. Felix Ifejiokwu and Barth Inneh, the National President and Secretary respectively, AYF, cautioned a section of Idumuje-Ugboko people and their sponsors to stop their opposition towards the establishment of the projects.

While condemning the impression being peddled by a clique, that the Stars University and Golf Course projects are meant to deprive the people of Idumuje-Ugboko of their land, the group noted that the vision to establish these projects date back to 2011, with the aim of leaving a legacy for human capital development that will engage and harness the physical and intellectual capabilities of the young ones, especially in Idumuje Ugboko, as well as develop sports as a worthy heritage of Deltans and ultimately expose the tourism potentials of Idumuje-Ugboko Kingdom to the global community.

According to the statement, “In other climes, these kinds of projects are craved for. Projects that have already been estimated to employ over 2000 locals with it multiplier effects should not only to be embraced by all, but should be supported by all Idumuje-Ugboko indigenes in particular and the entire Anioma nation and Deltastate in general. Today, Ogwashi-Uku, Abraka, Auchi, Ekpoma to mention but a few are burbling with socio-economic activities because of the Polytheistic and Universities sited in their domain.

Noting further, the statement emphasized that, “Prince Ned Nwoko, the brain behind the projects, is a positive, calm, well-defined gentleman, a world renowned philanthropist and detribalized personality, devoid of sentiments, a man that attends to myriad of complaints from people of various communities and usually deploys his personal resources to improve their conditions. A man that is imbued with wisdom, determination and with the courage needed to succeed in his endeavours and often times, fashions out possible ways to help the people who throng his residence whenever he visits home.”

Finally, the statement admonished the detractors of the projects thus: “The Anioma Youth Forum therefore, call for cessation of all propaganda by a handful of Idumuje-Ugboko indigenes and their sponsors. Rather they should channel their energies and resources into making sure that the Stars University and Golf Course projects are materialized, so as to open the vistas of hope for the teaming youths of Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta State and Nigeria at large”, the statement concluded.

