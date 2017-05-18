HIGH COURT UPHOLDS USE OF PRIVATE TAX CONSULTANTS BY DELTA GOVERNMENT

Uncategorized



A Delta State High Court sitting at Kwale presided over by Honourable Justice V.I. Ofesi has upheld the legitimacy of Private Tax Consultants duly appointed by the Delta State Government to collect taxes on behalf of the State.

In a suit filed by Harrison Ejeluno and 4 others against the Commissioner of Police and 15 others, the applicants sought amongst other reliefs, a declaration that the compulsory collection of union ticket or any ticket however described, is unlawful, illegal and a violent breach of their fundamental rights.

In his judgment delivered on the 10th day of May, 2017, His Lordship, Honourable Justice V.I. Ofesi held that the Association being duly authorized by Government to collect road tax or fees for and on behalf of the Government of Delta State, had “unfettered or exclusive right to collect road tax from any motorcycle and tricycle operators notwithstanding the group they belong.”

The Learned Judge further ordered that the private tax consultant duly engaged by the Delta State Government is legally empowered to continue to collect road tax/fees from all members of the Applicants group operating in that name including members of the 5th – 15th respondents.

