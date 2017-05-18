INVOLVE INDIGENES IN PROJECT PLANNING, EXECUTION, OKOWA URGES NDDC, AS DELTA PARTNERS COMMISSION IN BOMADI-OKERENKOKO-ESCRAVOS ROAD PROJECT

Uncategorized



Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to involve the people in its area of operation in project planning and execution.

Speaking when Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, Chairman NDDC led management of the agency on a courtesy visit in Asaba, Governor Okowa said that the siting of critical projects in the region could only be achieved based on the actual needs of the people of the area.

“I want to welcome the spirit of partnership and we are ready to cooperate with you on the development of the Niger/Delta Area, the state and your agency needs this cooperation to help our people; we need to create room for the contribution of the people in project planning and execution. l agree with you that we need projects that will impact more on the life of the people. I want to call for proper monitoring of projects especially road projects and the need to strengthen and fund the department of quality delivery because it is important in the execution of projects,” he said.



He promised to support and cooperates with the on-going reforms by the board, assuring that the state would partner with NDDC in the proposed construction of the Bomadi-Okerenkoko-Escravos road, stating that “this is an important road that crisscrosses two major oil producing nationalities in the state.”

While advising the agency to collaborate with the Senate Committee on Niger/Delta on the funding of NDDC projects, Senator Okowa supported the call on the Federal Government to re- constitute the Advisory and Project Monitoring Committees of the agency

According to the Governor, such measure would deepen the partnership between the state and NDDC in meeting the needs of the people and creating room for the people of the area to contribute to developmental projects, planning and execution.



Earlier, Senator Ndoma Egba said that they were in the state to solicit the support and partnership of the state government in its ongoing reforms of the NDDC, urging the Federal Government to re-constitute the Advisory and Project Monitoring Committees of the agency to improve accountability, transparency, cooperation and partnership.

He said that the agency was desirous of carrying out joint venture projects with member states in the spirit of partnership stressing that to create an enabling environment for the relocation of the International Oil Companies (IOC’s) to the area, the NDDC would soon construct a fiber optic network in the region to deepen internet penetration and speed while a Niger Delta Development Bank would be establish to carter for development of the area beyond oil.

