UKAH AFFIRMS GOVT NON-INTERFERENCE IN NUJ AFFIARS, URGES MEMBERS TO CONDUCT ACTIVITIES WISELY

An appeal has been made to the Members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists to be of good conduct since they are seen as the watch-dog of the society and that whatever they do is subject to public scrutiny.

The Delta State Commissioner of Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah made the call in a statement issued recently from his Office in Asaba, Delta State.

The Commissioner observed with dissatisfaction that the conduct of members during the botched NUJ election left much to be desired.

Commissioner Ukah assured members of the Union that much as the Government may want to assist the Union in making sure that things run smoothly, the Government would not interfere in the matter since the members were matured enough to elect those they prefer to run the affairs of the Union.

Mr. Ukah therefore called on the members to go out on the rescheduled date, conduct themselves in a manner that would not breach the peace and elect Officers of their choice.

