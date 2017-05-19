HARNESS RESERVOIR OF KNOWLEDGE TO ADDRESS NATION’S PROBLEMS, PROFESSIONAL BODIES URGE FG

Uncategorized



The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), has called on the Federal Government to harness the reservoir of knowledge available in finding lasting solution to the problems confronting different sectors of the nation’s economy.

The call was made by the President of the Association, Dr. Omede Idris, while addressing participants at the Presidential retreat of the Association, held in Asaba, on Thursday, 18 May, 2017.

Dr. Idris, who noted that the retreat was meant to promote excellence in services to the society and build synergy among professionals for the growth of the country, also affirmed that the retreat would equally provide a platform to create awareness on how best the association could be more viable in the country.

In his keynote address, the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro identified the active involvement of professionals in different fields, as a panacea to bringing lasting solution to the socio-economic challenge facing the country.

Barrister Otuaro, represented by his Executive Assistant on Boundary Matters, Barr. Gweke Akudihor, stated that the professionals had the knowledge and expertise to pull the nation out of economic recession, even as he added that the Federal government had set in motion, plans to launch the economic Recovery team aimed at full economic restoration and diversification of macro-economic sectors like energy, agriculture, science and technology, amongst others.

The Deputy Governor said the State government was desirous of economic growth and this has necessitated the initiation of growth acquisition programmes in agriculture and other agro-based schemes, thus creating a firm structure for employment generation and economic independence.

Delivering his lecture, Dr. Olubumi Ajayi identified that lack of planning of Urban centres has made it hard for development to thrive, even as he advocated for professional input in town planning.

In a paper on Promoting locally made products, Mr. Tony Agenmonmen called on Nigerians to patronize made in Nigeria goods to stimulate the economy and also urged the manufacturers to package their products to meet acceptable standards.

Highlights of the occasion included the presentation of a Plaque of appreciation to the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro by the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria, APBN.

Reported by Abel Johngold Orheruata

