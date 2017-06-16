CHIEF (BARR) DUMO LULU-BRIGGS: The Quintessence of an Excellent Leader and Gentleman @ 53 -By David Diai

“The true worth of a man is in the way he treats people who are absolutely in need. If you care about people in need, you are actually making a contribution to the development of the nation. We need to give life back to the people; democracy is important in governance. We need to see how we can use the available resources for everybody; create opportunities for all and care, especially for those who are truly in need. The gap between the rich and the poor should be bridged. Those of us blessed with material resources need to share with others. We must strike a balance with our resources”.

-Chief (Barr) Dumo Lulu-Briggs



Chief (Barr.) Dumo Lulu Briggs is the quintessential leader and gentleman. He is the embodiment of cerebral articulation, the essence of unparalleled philanthropy, the epitome of intellection and breathtaking simplicity, the personification of undiluted humanness, the perfect example of leadership symbolism, the paragon of idealism, the soul of humanity, the heart of warrior, the perfect gentleman.

Indeed, some leaders are born, some achieve leadership, some have leadership thrust upon them, while only very few have all three embedded in them.

DLB is one of those very few good men; a true philanthropist, an accomplished businessman, a perfect gentleman, a man of valour, the bringer of rain.

In the gallery of great leaders and great men, he is without doubt, a rare masterpiece.



On June 13, 2017, Chief (Barr) Dumo Lulu-Briggs celebrated his 53rd birthday and to put the epochal celebration in proper perspective, he attained the midpoint of midlife at the exciting peak and the proper prime of his mercurial powers where, poised like the bronzed champion, glowing flamboyantly in the golden flame of his jubilee decade, prepares himself to capture and conquer arguably, the one ultimate laurel for which his superlative gifts and brilliance clamour to be manifestly celebrated with maximum political aplomb woven into the matrix of an intrepid homogeneous ubiquity.



Tall, elegant and handsome, dark and unblemished in the magisterial lithe and athleticism of folkloric Kings and heroes, soft-spoken, with clear, unfettered, excellent diction and oratory, his brilliant smile like sparkling sun radiating from crystal clear eyes and embellished by the clean-shaven glistening scalp (sometimes covered majestically with the traditional bowler hat) and the rich luxuriant growth of a well groomed beard transforming gloriously into a sagely spread of wizened grey brushes, Dumo Lulu-Briggs cuts the dapper, debonair figure and personality of the complete man he has truly metamorphosed into in the last Fifty Three years.



Down to earth and corporate-smart, from the various experiences of home-bred grooming, ivy league sojourns in first class institutions and the inspirational influence and unparalleled, unquantifiable tutelage from the grand master himself, High Chief (Dr.) Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, OON, Iniikeiroari V of Kalabari, who is his father and Chairman/Chief Executive, Moni Pulo, an indigenous oil company, Dumo is an accomplished businessman, technocrat, politician and grassroots mobilizer on his own merit.



A man of immense mettle and a completely detribalized human being with a profound depth of character, whose humility, devoid of discrimination, embraces all and sundry, he soars like an eagle and exudes reverence and integrity. A pragmatic leader full of benevolence, he gives hope to the hopeless, Job to the jobless and welfare and succor to the poor and needy. To everyone who crosses his path, he is a light. He is a friend to the youths, a role model to the young, a helper to many and a visionary man bubbling with the ideals of entrenching a united, peaceful, harmonious vision for his community and the world. Honest, Transparent, Dependable, uncomplicated and full of wisdom, Chief Barr Dumo Lulu Briggs can change you effortlessly, with his word.



A distinguished corporate player, outstanding legal luminary and blue chip captain of Industry, Chief (Barr) Dumo Lulu Briggs has served as General Manager, Pioneer Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Moni Pulo Limited from 1995 to 2002. He has been the Managing Director of DLB Concerns Ltd., since 2002 and also as Vice Chairman of Platform Petroleum Limited. He was in Private Legal Practice from 1988 to 1994 and is a Member Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

He received LLB (ABU) in 1985 and BL, LLM (London) in 1987 and presently sits atop the board of several companies. He has been chairman of the National Maritime Academy, Oron, Akwa Ibom State, as well as the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, Imo State.



A frontline politician in Rivers State and at the national stage, Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs forayed into the political terrain in 1992, when he joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP). That same year, he emerged as a candidate for the House Of Representatives in Akuku Toru Federal Constituency, in Rivers State. Between 1986 and 1998, he was National Assistant Legal Adviser to the Grass Roots Democratic Party, GDP and in 2003 contested for the governorship of Rivers State against Dr. Peter Odili.



He also contested the 2015 Governorship elections under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, but in April 2017, he caused a major tremor on the political landscape of Rivers State, when he announced that he has left the PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC, a move seen by many political watchers and pundits as a critically strategic master-stroke in the calculations and permutations for the 2019 general elections.

Affirming his decision to quit the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and pitch tent with the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, in a statement, he personally signed and released to the Press, made the following declaration:

‘Greetings Brothers, Today, April 9, I formally registered as a member of All Progressive Congress, at Ward 4, Akuku Toru LGA, Rivers State. I pray I am able to contribute immensely to the growth of the party in my Ward, LGA and State, and those efforts translate positively nationally. As a major stakeholder, I thank you for accepting. I pledge to always acknowledge your sweat and to keep your confidence.

God keep us.

Sincerely, Dumo Lulu-Briggs (2015 PDP Governorship Aspirant)’



To commemorate his 53rd birthday, Chief (Barr) Dumo Lulu-Briggs in his typical humanitarian and philanthropic fashion by visiting Township school in Port Harcourt where he shared some nostalgic memories with the pupils and teachers, felicitated with them, donated books and learning aids and also cut a wonderful birthday cake, specially prepared for the day. He equally visited the home for the elderly where he showered them with various goodies and received prayers, after which he retired for a quiet time at home with his Maker and later attend a grand but cozy evening birthday reception and entertainment for friends and associates to cap the eventful and historic day.



Chief (Barr.) Dumo Lulu-Briggs is married to his beautiful wife, Dawn and they are blessed with lovely children.

Happy Birthday great leader and noble gentleman.

PHOTOS FROM DLB ARCHIVES

