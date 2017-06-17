BUILD BRIDGES OF UNITY, UKAH TELLS NUJ EXCO

Uncategorized



The Delta State Honourable Commissioner of Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah has advised the newly elected Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, to build bridges of unity across all segments of her membership to ensure a one happy united family, adding that as sportsmen it is expected that after election, everyone should be carried along in the interest of peace and progress.

The Commissioner cited that his major hobby are sports and politics, stressing that win or lose, sportsmen and politicians must learn to move on. “During ur election I made it a point of duty that we from here stood on the principle of working with anybody that wins, because I knew how dangerous it would look interfering in this kind of election. I thank God that u recognize that we indeed maintained neutrality in that election. And so, I congratulate u and I am especially grateful to God for the success of that election”, he said.

The highly cerebral information manager however, admonished the executive to ensure that the ethics and codes of conduct of journalism practice are adhered to by practitioners. He appealed that journalists should be responsible to their assignments and not see their statutory power of checkmating government to cause frictions.

The peace loving Commissioner reiterated that the Media Team of His Excellency Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is strong and united. He affirmed that there is no division amongst them; therefore, the media should desist from putting up divisive reports to score a point, warning that they should report unity rather separation, so as not to be viewed in the contrary by the public.

The Chief Media Officer of the state going forward, promised to synergize and partner the press to make progress, which he said is part of government’s responsibility.



As a fatherly advice, he appealed to the new executive of NUJ to hold dearly to God, affirming strongly that only a faith in God would bring the success that the new leadership desires.

Meanwhile, the NUJ Chairman, Delta State Council, Comrade Mike Ikeogwu had earlier appreciated the Commissioner for always being a father to the Union, while also commending him for remaining neutral during and after the State Council election that produced the current leadership.

Ikeogwu assured the Commissioner of the commitment of his executive to build a virile and resounding NUJ that can stand a test of time.

Reported By Patrick Ochei (for Anioma Trust Newspaper)

