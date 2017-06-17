DELTA NUJ: Ikeogwu Briefs Press, Reels Out Programmes As Blueprint

Uncategorized



A befitting estate for journalists, otherwise christened ‘Journalists’ Village’ will be vigorously pursued to be achieved in the life of the new executive of the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union Of Journalists, NUJ, said Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, the substantive Chairman of the State Council.

He disclosed this in Asaba at a maiden Press Briefing by the State Executive of the Union where a huge number of journalists and media executives attended to have a first hand information on the plans and strategies of the new Union leaders to forge the Union ahead.

Comrade Ikeogwu said the briefing was to intimate members of the Union with the vision of his administration, stressing that the Housing Estate would be aimed at alleviating the accommodation challenge of members of the pen profession within and around the State Capital.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for approving funds for the building of the NUJ Secretariat in Asaba that is near completion and appealed to him not to relent in seeing what he has started completed and put to full use soonest, while also assuring him of the robust support of Journalists to promoting the SMART Agenda.

He outlined areas of priority for his tenure to include professionalism, training and retraining of members, welfare scheme, establishment of corporative society, establishment of NUJ Agro-based business, re-branding of the NUJ Press Week, as well as sporting activities.

Comrade Ikeogwu said building a virile Union where quacks would be flushed out would not be compromised and advised members to avoid acts capable of portraying the profession in bad light.

He equally lauded all the candidates that participated in the NUJ June 1 election for imbibing the spirit of sportsmanship as seen displayed; and enjoined them to work with him and his executive towards bringing the needed change to the noble profession.

For those who felt offended before, during and after the election, Comrade Ikeogwu asked them for forgiveness, advising all to put the interest of the Union above self.

The Briefing which featured questions and answers session was attended by Journalists from all Chapels across the State.

