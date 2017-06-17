OKOWA KICKS AGAINST WAR IN NIGERIA

Uncategorized



Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has kicked against anything that will cause war in the country.

Speaking on 11/06/17 at the 2nd anniversary thanksgiving service of the 6th Assembly of the Delta State House of Assembly held at the Living Faith Church, Asaba, Governor Okowa said, “in this time, we don’t need another war, it is time for us to think and reflect on the past and build a greater, more united country.”

“Nigeria needs God to survive; by the grace of God, Nigeria is one and will remain as one,” he said, adding, “Christians should continue to pray for the country, we don’t want to see war.”

He reiterated, “it is time to reexamine ourselves, examine our homes and to think of our existence; we need to reflect on things we do as parents and what we are inculcating into our children because, as parents, we must build in our children the knowledge of God for us to have a better society.”

At the thanksgiving service which was attended by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, traditional rulers, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori took the first reading with all the legislators in attendance.

Governor Okowa who commended the DTHA for a successful anniversary, observed that the legislators have been very diligent in serving God and diligent in working with him to serve Deltans.

“I believe that Lord has been very faithful to you and you have worked very diligently with God and has worked very diligently with me,” the Governor stated, reiterating, “we deserve to give Him thanks and praise and I am glad that all the members of the House of Assembly are here to serve God; if you don’t look up to God and trust in Him, you are going to have problems.”

Earlier in a sermon, Pastor Julius Oyinloye stated, “thanksgiving is expression of peace in our lives, thanksgiving is the will of God, giving Him thanks is application for more.”

