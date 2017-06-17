UPHOLD UNITY, OBJECTIVITY, PROFESSIONALISM UKAH TELLS NUJ MEMBERS

Uncategorized



Members of the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have been challenged to challenged to uphold unity, objectivity and professionalism in all their activities.

The Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, gave the charge in his office in Asaba on Thursday (15/06/2017) when he played host to the newly elected Delta State Executive Council of the NUJ led by the state Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu.

Mr. Ukah said journalism, anchored on high ethical conduct, will not only promote development but will also advance peace and unity in all segments of the society.

He congratulated the Chairman and other state executive on their successful election and swearing in and urged them to be magnanimous in victory in addition to carrying all along in the scheme of things.

The commissioner enjoined media practitioners in the state to partner government in promoting the policies and programmes of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa based on facts and not fiction.

He assured the NUJ executive that the union’s secretariat, being financed by the state government, will be ready for commissioning soon adding that a conducive working environment will be provided for Journalists to operate.

On the tour of local governments in the state by Governor Okowa, Mr. Ukah said it has brought to the fore that the administration has littered the three Senatorial Districts with landmark projects even in the midst of economic recession.

He sued for the support of Deltans in building a new Delta where peace and unity will take the centre stage.

The state Chairman of the Delta State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, said the visit was to introduce the new executive to the commissioner and to pledge readiness of members in promoting the policies of government without bais.

Comrade Ikeogwu lauded Mr. Ukah for his neutrality before, during and after the election and reminded members of the need to contribute their quota in bringing the needed transformation to the union.

He thanked the state government for the secretariat project and appealed to the contractor to redouble effort for the quick completion of the job.

He said strict adherence to the core values of the profession will be the watch word of his tenure.

