Avengers Oil Threat: DELTA GOVT SUES FOR DIALOGUE – by Bulou Kosin



Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. (Deacon) Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, says the Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Oil Facility Vandalism which he chairs is always open to engagement with any aggrieved group for positive advancement of our state and nation.

Otuaro was reacting to threats of a militant group called New Delta Avengers who vowed to strike oil facilities far earlier than it stated in its recent ultimatum, over alleged neglect of oil communities by the state government.

Speaking to newsmen at the weekend in Warri, Otuaro advised that approach to agitation should not be counter-productive, stressing: “Destructive activities could constitute security risk to both ongoing jobs in the state and the environment for survival of our people”.

The Deputy Governor insisted that destruction of oil facilities on which revenue largely depends cannot advance the development aspiration of the people. He therefore appealed to any group truly driven by developmental concern for the oil communities to rather resort to the superior power of dialogue to which the state government is open via the Advocacy Committee.

Otuaro, who as Advocacy Committee chair had been involved in peace shuttles that halted a prolonged spate of vandalism last year and hence improved oil production output till date, and has since gone back to the drawing board on the oil facility protection issue, re-emphasised that Delta State Government remain poised to change the face of oil communities.

“The State Government was committed to oil communities and has approved projects for the areas. The results will soon be visible for commissioning”, Otuaro said.

