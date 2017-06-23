OGIDI-GBEGBAJE, AGU BAG AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE, AS INSTITUTE OF STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT (ISMN) HOLD ANNUAL CONFERENCE

Uncategorized

Sir Edwin Ogidi-Gbegbaje, Permanent Secretary, Government House and Protocol, Dame Elizabeth Agu, Branch Controller, Central Bank of Nigeria, and five others have bagged individual Awards of Excellence from the Institute of Strategic Management Nigeria, Delta State Chapter, in recognition of their contributions to strategic management in the state.

Others who were given the award of Excellence for their outstanding contributions to building a viable public service at the 2017 Pre-Annual General Meeting/Conference on 23/6/17 in Asaba, were Mr. Charles Omenka, Comrade Goodluck Ofoburuku, Mr. Cornelius Semiteje, Mrs. Dorathy Odiase and Mrs. Joy Enwa.

Speaking at the ceremony, The Secretary to the State Government, represented by Mr. Jonathan Eguahor explained that management was key to the development of any economy and as such members of the institute as managers have great responsibility to perform in elevating the state and public service to greater heights.

He described the theme of the annual conference ” Strategy And Opportunity for The Industrial Sector In A Depressed Economy” as very apt and meant to keep members of the institute abreast with leadership strategy required for sustainability and development in the different sphere of life.

While emphasizing that strategic management was needed if the country must develop, he charged the members to bring their wealth of experience to bear on the development of the state, stating “strategic management is the in thing in the country especially in the public service, managers have great role to play in the development of the state , we will partner with your institute to utilise the experience of your members in various activities of government”

In a keynote address, Mr. Itia Otabor, Chairman of the occasion, stated that strategy remains the imperative vehicle to embrace for development of any nation, stressing that the essence of the institute was to recognize change and harness the opportunities available for success.

He commended Delta State Chapter of the institution for impacting positively on the development of the institution and state.

Prof. Emmanuel Onwuka, who delivered the theme lecture noted that for Nigeria to be industrialized there must be investment and rapid growth of the economy which can be achieved by employing strategies that would alleviate poverty among Nigerians.

He advocated for the development and investment in the Small and Medium Enterprises [SMEs] Sector, power and steel for the industrialization of the country, emphasizing that this will reduce dependence on foreign goods and improve the economy of the citizens.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, Mrs. Dorathy Odiase, retired Permanent Secretary commended members of the institute for recognizing their little contributions to the development of the public service and charged the institute to continue to work hard in ensuring unity in the state and nation.

Advertisements