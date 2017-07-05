2019 Guber: OBIO/AKPOR, EMOHUA YOUTHS ENDORSE LULU-BRIGGS

Uncategorized



Hundreds of youths from Obio/Akpor and Emohua Local Government Areas of Rivers have joined thousands of Rivers people clamouring for Chief (Barr) Dumo Lulu-Briggs to contest the 2019 Governorship Election in the Rivers State.

The youths made their position known during a solidarity visit to the Liberation Organisation office in Port Harcourt yesterday July 4th, 2017.

Leader of group, Comrade Victor Akani said the youths are saddened with the breakdown of security and the seeming lack of interest by the current administration to address the problem.

Akani said that the youths are convinced that Chief Lulu-Briggs is the right leader with the needed credibility and capacity Rivers State needs to fix its numerous problems and move the state forward economically.

“We are here to identify with our leader and tell him that we are ready to work with him. Obio/Akpor people are solidly behind him. We want to ensure that the mistakes of yesterday are not repeated. We are here with an army of youths and foot soldiers of change to pay him a visit and ensure that things are done right because we do not like how things are with our state.

“Our communities are no longer safe for us. We believe that the Moses of our time is here and that is why we have come to identify with him and to work with him in order to right the wrongs and move our state forward”.

The group urged Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs to make himself available for the guber race come 2019 as Rivers people are with him.

On ground to receive the groups were the DG of the Liberation organisation Hon. Okem Okocha, the Media Director Barr. Eugene Odey, Rt Hon Iyke Orji and other members of the organization.

