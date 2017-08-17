MUOBOGHARE INVESTED AS TEAM SMART FOR OKOWA PATRON, ENDORSES GOV OKOWA FOR SECOND TENURE, SAYS NO VACANCY IN DELTA GOVT HOUSE TILL 2023

Uncategorized

Distinguished academic and former Delta state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Professor Patrick Muoboghare has been invested as a Patron of the Team SMART for Okowa organization, even as the well respected scholar has endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for a second tenure, declaring that there is no vacancy in Delta state government house in 2019.

Speaking at the occasion of his investiture, Prof. Muoboghare expressed happiness over the honour done him by the group and said that their mandate was a clear objective that was in consonance with the believe of every well meaning person of Delta Central Senatorial Zone that the present Governor of the State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa will remain as the State Governor till 2023 when it will be the turn of the Central to produce the next Governor, stressing that the State since 1999 has been prearranged politically not to endanger peace and unity among the zones.

“I will continue to say that in Delta Central, we have no Governorship Candidate for 2019, we have for 2023, because there is no governorship vacancy in Delta State for 2019. When the time comes in late 2022 we will sort that out, for 2019, it is a concluded matter that Senator Okowa remains the Governor,” He said.

Muoboghare thanked the DG and the leadership of Team SMART for Okowa for carrying every one along in the implementation of their mandate, stressing that they are unifying the entire system for the benefit of the State Government.

“Team SMART for Okowa is doing very well, the group is like informal government, they understand deeply the workings of government and what government is doing and so they are a bridge between the government proper and the electorate, explaining the policies and actions of government to the people.

“ Most times, people do not understand what government is doing, so government engaged volunteers who are not working for pay, but those who believed in the government with a view to helping them carry the message to the grassroots, for when you are convinced about a message, you deliver it. The leadership of the Group is without doubt, firm believers of the credible implementation of the SMART Agenda of the Governor and they are sending the message to the people,” he noted.

He therefore called on them to remain focused and not to be discouraged by anybody, especially people from the opposition.

“Sometimes they will call you names, they called people names, even the Governor they call him names, they will continue to call you names, they will say that they have given you billions just to make sure that you are provoked, but please do not lose focus,” he appealed to them, even as he promised to work with them for the full actualization of their objective which he noted was in the interest of peace and unity of the State.

In his opening address, the Director General, Team SMART for Okowa, Hon. Sunny Orishedere had assured that the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa would continue to appreciate the efforts of leaders who have contributed immensely towards the social, political and economic development of the State.

Hon. Orishedere, who led the State Executive Council of Team SMART for Okowa to honour Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, the Chief Consultant to the Delta State Government on Education Matters, recently at his homestead in Ogor, Ughelli North Local Government area of the State, disclosed that the visits to leaders across the state by Team SMART for Okowa was in line with the Governors resolve that Leaders in all sectors in the State should be appreciated for the fact that they will continue to be critical in the affairs of his administration towards the full realization of the SMART Agenda.

“Just like the Governor, we in Team SMART for Okowa believes that without father, we cannot see further and the words of our fathers are the words of wisdom.

“We must continue to work with leaders of the state whose yesterday made today possible. This becomes necessary to ensure constant interaction among stakeholders in the Delta State projects, and most especially thanking them for the wonderful role they played during the 2015 victorious election for Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa,” he stated.

The DG, said that the Group was geared towards sensitizing the People of the State on the activities of the Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s SMART Agenda, adding that within the past one year, the Group has taken the sensitization campaign to over 16 local Government Areas of the State during the first phase of their tour, while disclosing that the second phase would commence soon.

He commended Prof. Patrick Muoboghare for his contribution to the educational sector in the State and for his leadership qualities, even as he commended Chief Benson Asore who he described as a renowned leader in the State that has been working assiduously for the Success of the Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’ administration.

Prof. Patrick Muoboghare was later invested as a State Patron of Team SMART for Okowa by the Director General, Hon. Sunny Orishedere and the ceremony was witnessed by members of the State Executive Council of the Group.

Also at the occasion included a renowned chieftain of PDP in the State, Chief Benson Asore, Leaders and Executive members of the PDP in Otor-ogor ward 1 and 2 in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Reported by Ugbolue Chijioke

