NIPR Empowers Ukah To Reorganize Delta State Chapter

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has empowered the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, to reorganize the state chapter of the body.

A letter, dated August 1, 2017 and signed by the President and Chairman of Council of the Institute, Dr. Rotimi Oladele, reads in part, “please kindly reorganize the Delta State Chapter of NIPR, and dissolve the outdated/unapproved leadership structure you might have come across over there”.

According to the letter, Mr. Ukah was given 60 days from the date it was signed to conduct a credible election of the Chapter’s Executive Committee as laid down by NIPR laws.

The letter further stated that “the Council has absolute confidence in your person as a senior member of the institute and also in your office as the Honourable Commissioner for Information in the state as well as the Supervisory Commissioner for NIPR in the state “.

“On behalf of the Council, l thank you very much for your cooperation ” the letter concluded.

