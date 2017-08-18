NIGERIANS IN DIASPORA CAUTIONED AGAINST ‘DIVISIVE’ PROTESTS

Uncategorized

The Federal government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent a strong message to Diasporan Nigerians and the international community to beware of agitations by groups within and outside the shores of Nigeria with a divisive agenda.

A press statement issued by the Ministry and signed by Mr. Jane Adams, Spokesperson of the Ministry reads thus:

PRESS STATEMENT

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has noted in recent times, agitations by groups within and outside the shores of Nigeria with a divisive agenda from various reports received from our Missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the United States of America, Turkey and Germany amongst others. We have identified that the elements affiliated to these separatist groups seek to promote disunity.

“It is clear that these individuals are attempting to exploit the economic challenges faced by our nation to manipulate sections of the nation in pursuance of their personal agenda. They are waging a propaganda campaign against the nation and are seeking the collaboration of prominent actors in Foreign countries whom they intend to mislead through erroneous messaging in furtherance of their divisive agenda.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to make it abundantly clear that Nigeria as a responsible member of the International community is not and has never been opposed to the wishes and aspirations of its citizens. Nigeria has actively promoted unity and peace since its independence and has always advocated for dialogue in the resolution of disputes. We expect that the International community will remain resolute in the support of peaceful co-existence in Nigeria and will not be swayed by the misinformation and outright falsehood being propagated by the elements seeking to create division within our dear nation

“The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria remains committed to the well being of its citizens and calls on all well-meaning citizens of home and in the diaspora as well as the International community to guard against actions inimical to the unity and prosperity of our dear country, Nigeria.”

MS. JANE B. ADAMS

SPOKESPERSON, MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, ABUJA

16TH AUGUST, 2017

