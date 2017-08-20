Members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) at home and in the diaspora, including those who left the party but are now getting ready to return, are poised to redouble efforts at reclaiming the Presidency in 2019.

To achieve this, the party members are also to strengthen the bond of unity amongst them and further develop on their spirit of equity and fairness.

This was made public by the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, while speaking during a Ward 9, Okpanam, youth meeting of the PDP in the area on Friday.

He disclosed that the success of the last non elective convention of the party organized by a committee headed by the state Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, in Abuja was a manifestation that peace had returned to the party, which is now well positioned to reclaim the Presidency in 2019.

Mr. Ukah told the people to continue to support the government of the state under the leadership of Senator Okowa, who has the welfare of the people as a top priority.

The commissioner assured that work will resume on the Okpanam road project as soon as the raining season is over and disclosed that apart from the new Secondary School, Oruchi Comprehensive High School, which was recently approved for the town by the state government, renovation work on class room blocks at Mgbala Primary School and Okpanam High School, are ongoing.

This is in addition to the 2.6 kilometre Ogbe Osade-Okotomi road project that work will begin immediately the dry season sets in, adding that other developmental programmes meant for them are also in the pipeline.

Mr. Ukah said that these projects are not limited to Okpanam alone but also are scattered all over the local government areas in the state.

He thanked them for their support for the present administration and reminded them that PDP has been the dominant party in the area and will continue to be so during and after the 2019 general elections.