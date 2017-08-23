DELTA CREATES 42, 169 JOBS, SET TO BUILD 1,000 UNITS HOUSING ESTATE

Uncategorized

In a bid to bridge the housing gap and to create jobs for young Deltans, the Delta State Executive Council yesterday approved the negotiated Consultancy fees for the Shelter Afrique Funded Housing Estate of 1,000 Housing units in Issele-Azagba and Azagba-Ogwashi.

This is even as the state government has created over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs across the state since it’s assumption of office.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah who briefed the press on 23/8/17 in Government House said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa presided at the meeting were approvals were granted for the negotiated Consultancy fees for the Housing Estate and the completion and rehabilitation of two roads across the State.

According Mr Ukah, Exco approved the construction and rehabilitation of more roads in the state in fulfillment of the administration’s SMART Agenda of providing better living condition for Deltans.

He enumerated the roads to include the completion of the Ogwashi-Uku/Ubulu-Uku/Ubulu-Unor road in Aniocha South Local Government Area, adding that in order to prolong the life span of roads across the State, the Delta State Government approved the Rehabilitation and Asphalt Overlay of Ekakpamre/Ekrokpe/Usiefrun/Orhuwhorun road in Ughelli South and Udu Local Government Areas.

Ukah also disclosed that the State Government has created 42,169 jobs in the last two years.

“To capture the huge number of Delta youths and graduates from various institutions in the country, the State Government through the SMART programmes and policies had created 42,169 direct and indirect jobs from the inception of this administration,” the Commissioner said.

Advertisements